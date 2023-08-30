Rajasthan Premier League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Sumit Godara and Ashok Sharma lead the charts – Updated after Match 5

Jaipur Indians continued their impressive run in the Rajasthan Premier League 2023. On Tuesday, August 29, they defeated the Bhilwara Bulls by 23 runs at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur.

Mukul Choudhary won the Player of the Match award after he scored an unbeaten 59 off 36 balls with four fours and as many sixes.

In the other match of the day, the Jodhpur Sunrisers defeated the Udaipur Lakecity Warriors by five wickets. Anshul Garhwal won the Player of the Match award as the Sunrisers chased down a target of 147 with five balls left in their innings.

Rajasthan Premier League 2023 Most Runs List: Sumit Godara leads the runs chart

Sumit Godara is currently the leading run-scorer in the Rajasthan Premier League 2023. The batter has racked up 75 runs from two matches at an average of 75 and a strike rate of 144.23 with the help of nine fours and three sixes.

Karan Lamba is second in the list, having notched 75 runs from two matches at an average of 75 and a strike rate of 133.93 with six fours and two sixes. Arjit Gupta slipped to third with 75 runs at a strike rate of 138.89.

Divya Gajraj, Anshul Garhwal, Rahul Tomar, and Kunal Singh Rathore have also been impressive with the bat in hand.

Rajasthan Premier League 2023 Most Wickets List: Ashok Sharma leads the wickets chart

Ashok Sharma moved to the top of the wicket-taker’s list in the ongoing Rajasthan Premier League. He has picked up five wickets in two matches and has shown his class.

Pradumn Parikh moved to second in the list after taking four wickets in two matches. After picking up a four-wicket haul in the first game, he went wicketless in the second. Khaleel Ahmed is third on the list with four scalps from two matches.