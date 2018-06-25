Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Paine: Don't write off Australia's World Cup defence

Do not write off Australia's Cricket World Cup defence, according to skipper Tim Paine following their rout at the hands of England.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 25 Jun 2018, 16:47 IST
124
tim paine-cropped
Tim Paine

Australia suffered a 5-0 whitewash to England but captain Tim Paine has warned not to dismiss the team's Cricket World Cup defence too early.

The Aussies produced their worst batting performance of the tour in the fifth and final one-day international, only reaching 205 runs before being bowled out by England in the 35th over of Sunday's contest in Manchester.

Australia's bowling was much better as they reduced England to 114-8 inside 30 overs, but Jos Buttler hit an unbeaten 110 to lead the hosts to victory with eight balls to spare and one wicket in hand. 

While disappointed with the result, Paine believes there were positive signs throughout the ODI series ahead of the 2019 tournament.

"For the majority of the innings we bowled really well, really straight, bowled a good length and created chances," he said. 

"In the game we have shown glimpses with bat and ball that there is certainly some real talent in the squad.

"We haven't been able to put a full game together at any stage and I think it has shown throughout the whole series.

"And while it has been a bitterly disappointing series, I suppose [there is] a little bit of light at the end of the tunnel."

Looking ahead to next year's World Cup, Paine feels Australia will be in a much stronger position than they are now to defend their title. 

"We've got a number of players who weren't in this squad who have played in and won World Cups. They know what it takes," Paine added. 

"Cricket Australia as an organisation knows what it takes and whilst I’ve heard a few times this team looks like it hasn't got a plan or doesn't know where it's going, we've got a clear direction.

"We know we're a long way off the mark at the moment. We know when we get our best team on the park, when we're playing our best cricket, we're going to be right in the thick of it."

Contact Us Advertise with Us