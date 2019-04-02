×
Pakistan's Akmal fined part of match fee for breaking curfew

Associated Press
NEWS
News
81   //    02 Apr 2019, 00:00 IST
AP Image

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan middle order batsman Umar Akmal has been fined 20% of his match fee for breaking a team curfew ahead of the fifth and final one-day international against Australia on Sunday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement on Monday that Akmal "also received an official reprimand for a late night out ... pleaded guilty to the charge, apologized for his actions and accepted the sanction proposed by team manager Talat Ali."

PCB managing director Wasim Khan said he was glad Akmal realized his mistake.

"The PCB expects a high level of professionalism and commitment from its players, and this action is a reiteration and timely reminder that any indiscipline shall not be tolerated or accepted," Khan said.

Akmal was recalled after nearly two years when Pakistan, which lost all five matches in the series, rested at least seven of its World Cup players. His 150 runs in the five ODIs could impress selectors to pick him for the World Cup.

It is not the first time Akmal had been fined for violating team curfew. In 2015, he was dropped for a Twenty20 series in England as he attended a party in Hyderabad, India, while playing in Pakistan's premier first class tournament — the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

