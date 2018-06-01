Pakistan all out for 174 as England pace attack delivers

Associated Press NEWS News 01 Jun 2018, 20:18 IST 57 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

LEEDS, England (AP) — England bundled out Pakistan for 174 before tea on Day 1 of the second and final test, with only lower-order resistance led by Shadab Khan helping the tourists to a respectable total at Headingley on Friday.

Pakistan's batsmen failed to handle a swinging and seaming ball as England's pace attack — led by the old guard of Stuart Broad (3-38) and James Anderson (3-43) — reaped the rewards for bowling a fuller length than they did in a nine-wicket loss in the first test at Lord's.

After winning the toss, Pakistan slumped to 79-7 and then 113-8 before a 53-run stand between Shadab (56) and Hasan Ali (24) for the 10th wicket frustrated England.

Recalled allrounder Chris Woakes also picked up three wickets, while 19-year-old left-armer Sam Curran marked his debut by taking the last wicket, of Mohammad Abbas (1).

England, which needs a victory to avoid a third straight series loss, was without star allrounder Ben Stokes because of a hamstring injury sustained in training on Wednesday.