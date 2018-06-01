Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Pakistan all out for 174 as England pace attack delivers

Pakistan all out for 174 as England pace attack delivers

Associated Press
NEWS
News 01 Jun 2018, 20:18 IST
57
AP Image

LEEDS, England (AP) — England bundled out Pakistan for 174 before tea on Day 1 of the second and final test, with only lower-order resistance led by Shadab Khan helping the tourists to a respectable total at Headingley on Friday.

Pakistan's batsmen failed to handle a swinging and seaming ball as England's pace attack — led by the old guard of Stuart Broad (3-38) and James Anderson (3-43) — reaped the rewards for bowling a fuller length than they did in a nine-wicket loss in the first test at Lord's.

After winning the toss, Pakistan slumped to 79-7 and then 113-8 before a 53-run stand between Shadab (56) and Hasan Ali (24) for the 10th wicket frustrated England.

Recalled allrounder Chris Woakes also picked up three wickets, while 19-year-old left-armer Sam Curran marked his debut by taking the last wicket, of Mohammad Abbas (1).

England, which needs a victory to avoid a third straight series loss, was without star allrounder Ben Stokes because of a hamstring injury sustained in training on Wednesday.

England allrounder Stokes doubtful for 2nd test vs Pakistan
RELATED STORY
England vs Pakistan: 5 players from Pakistan to look out...
RELATED STORY
England vs Pakistan: 5 players from England to look out...
RELATED STORY
England v Pakistan: 5 player battles to look forward to...
RELATED STORY
Stokes ready to inspire refreshed England against Pakistan
RELATED STORY
Stokes to have Friday fitness test
RELATED STORY
Stokes injury concerns eased by Farbrace
RELATED STORY
England vs Pakistan, 2018: Things Pakistan Must Do to Win...
RELATED STORY
England vs Pakistan: 5 players from England to look out for
RELATED STORY
England vs Pakistan 1st Test: 5 talking points from Day 1
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...