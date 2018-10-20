×
Sri Lanka 273-7 in 4th ODI vs. England

Associated Press
NEWS
News
25   //    20 Oct 2018, 14:12 IST
AP Image

PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka (AP) — Dasun Shanaka and Niroshan Dickwella hit half-centuries to give Sri Lanka a competitive 273-7 in the fourth one-day international against England on Saturday.

England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and chose to field, hoping to exploit early moisture on the pitch.

Chris Woakes struck in the fifth over with Sadeera Samarawickrama caught by Jos Buttler with the total on 19.

Dickwella and captain Dinesh Chandimal lifted the innings, sharing 70 runs for the second wicket. Dickwella made 52 off 70 deliveries, and Shanaka hit a run-a-ball 66 including five sixes and four boundaries.

Thisara Perera made 44 while Akila Dananjaya was unbeaten on 32.

Off-spinner Moeen Ali took 2-55 for England.

England leads the five-match series 2-0.

Contact Us