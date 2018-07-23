Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Tamim fires Bangladesh to ODI success

182   //    23 Jul 2018, 03:38 IST
tamimiqbal - cropped
Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal

Bangladesh finally had something to celebrate on their tour of the West Indies and North America after a 48-run victory over the Windies in the opening ODI.

Mashrafe Mortaza's men were soundly beaten in both Test meetings with West Indies but a return to white-ball cricket produced a much-needed win.

Tamim Iqbal's longest ODI innings proved vital for the tourists who did not really flourish with the bat on their way to 279-4, only three batsmen reaching double figures on Sunday.

One of those was the classy Tamim who struck his 10th one-day hundred on his way to an unbeaten 130, while Shakib Al Hasan (97) and Mushfiqur Rahim (30) added vital extras.

West Indies' bowling attack toiled and their batsmen suffered similar problems in reply, limping to 231-9 in Guyana with only Shimron Hetmyer reaching 50.

Skipper Mashrafe led by example for Bangladesh as he claimed 4-37 from his 10 overs as the Tigers took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The early dismissal of Anamul Haque promised much for Jason Holder's hosts, the skipper removing Bangladesh's opener without scoring with his third delivery.

Tamim and Shakib soon settled things down, though, albeit at a slow rate that failed to produce a boundary in 9.3 overs towards the end.

Both men were dropped during their knocks and that proved costly for West Indies, even if Shakib was eventually removed for 97 in the 45th over.

Bangladesh had 208 runs to their name at that point and the hosts will have been confident of restricting them to a low total, but Mushfiqur blasted 30 off 11 balls to end those hopes.

The visitors plundered 43 runs in the last two overs, something West Indies could only dream of as they made steady progress without settling the scoreboard alight.

Chris Gayle launched two sixes on his way to 40 before being run out, Hetmyer rejecting a quick single to leave his illustrious team-mate stranded.

Hetmyer brought up a half century off 70 balls but wickets were falling all too regularly as Mashrafe (4-37), Mustafizur Rahman (2-35) and Mehidy Hasan (1-37) plugged away.

Devendra Bishoo and Alzarri Joseph (both 29 not out) put up some fight for the final wicket but it was too little too late as the hosts came up short.

West Indies vs Bangladesh, First ODI: Preview and Playing XI
5 biggest match-winners for Bangladesh over the years
Windies crush Bangladesh again to seal series win
IPL: Bangladesh Players who were once part of IPL
Afghanistan spin trio choke Bangladesh post IPL success
5 ways how Bangladesh cricket can go to the next level
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh T20I’s: 5 players to look...
5 Greatest ODI Chases by India 
Does ICC need an International ODI League?
10 Most Memorable India vs England ODI Matches
