PUBG Mobile and Free Fire have been two of the most popular competitors in the battle royale genre in the mobile gaming industry. Both do an impeccable job of creating an action-packed experience for gamers who love to play BR titles.

Naturally, Free Fire was one of the games that saw a significant increase in downloads following the infamous ban on PUBG Mobile in India. It has proved to be the foremost alternative for many fans, at least until PUBG Mobile can find a way back to the Indian gaming scenario.

In this article, we pit these two offerings against each other again and asses which does better across all mobile devices.

Free Fire vs PUBG Mobile: Which game has better performance?

Free Fire has proven itself to be the more popular game in terms of sheer numbers — with over 500 million downloads, showing that this game has a massive following.

While PUBG Mobile also used to had a significant number of downloads, it didn’t come close to the numbers that Free Fire is cranking up, much of it owing to the ban. But which of the two games performs better on all kinds of mobile devices?

Free Fire gameplay (Image credits: APKPure.com)

Free Fire is the clear winner when it comes to performance across all kinds of devices. This Garena offering, which has shorter, 50-player matches, also has more simplistic graphics than PUBG Mobile.

Free Fire has graphics that look almost cartoonish compared with PUBG Mobile, but is also simpler, thus ending up having a better performance overall.

This game also uses much lesser memory on the phone, and its minimum requirements for running are as low as Android 4.0 Ice Cream or above, and 600 MB of memory on the phone.

PUBG Mobile gameplay (Image credits: IGN Southeast Asia)

On the other hand, PUBG Mobile’s graphics have been designed using the Unreal Engine, known for creating exceptionally stunning PC games. Thus, the graphics consist of smoother, more realistic, and more vibrant textures.

This game ends up looking extremely clean and pretty, which also makes it pretty resource-intensive. Thus, PUBG Mobile requires a steady and reliable internet connection and a high-end mobile to make sure that you can play the game without experiencing any significant lags or dips in FPS.

The minimum requirements to run PUBG Mobile smoothly are Android 5.1.1 or above and 2 GB of memory.

So, when it comes to performance, Free Fire is the clear winner, primarily since the game can run on any mobile, even those that do not have impressive specifications.

But if you’re one of the people that have a great smartphone, playing PUBG Mobile is going to be no trouble for you; that is, once it is back in India.