LOL News: New Program Skins arrive and a New skin line debuts!

Kuldeep Thapa FOLLOW ANALYST News 10 // 28 Oct 2018, 15:03 IST

Via Riot Games

Season end is coming soon, and Riot is treating us with more new Skins! LeBlanc and Nami will be joining the likes of Soraka, Lissandra, and Camille in the Program series.

This would be the first skin of the program series in 2 years since the last one came out back in 2016 for Camille. Leblanc is one the most played mid laner right now, and she was in much need of a new skin since her last one came out back in 2016 while Soraka was the part of Star Guardian campaign in March of 2017. The price of the skin is expected to be around 1350 RP(NA). The skin will come with new animations and sound effects which will be based on computerized theme like the previous skins.

Praetorian skin line will also be making debut in League of Legends with Graves and Fiddlesticks being its first candidate. The skin has an outer space essence to it which makes the skins really attractive.

Graves can be seen holding a big gun with a massive armor around his body and Robotic looking head. His backing animation is also really cool as he can be seen coming out of space bunker. This would be his first since skin in 2 years as he last received a skin back in 2016 apart from the Victorious skin last year.

Fiddlesticks is the other champion getting the Praetorian skin and though he isn't that popular among the player base this skin honestly stir things up. He has his satchel replaced by some kind of machine tool while he throws buzzsaws instead of crows. His last skin came back in 2015 which was Risen Fiddlesticks.

The price of the skins have not been revealed yet, but it is expected to be 1350 RP(NA) while the skins are expected to come towards the end of the season.