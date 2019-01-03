Xbox News: 8 new games added to Xbox Game Pass including Life is Strange, Ark: Survival Evolved and more this January

Gautam Nath FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 10 // 03 Jan 2019, 09:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Microsoft has added 8 new games this January to their games as a service subscription Xbox Game Pass. Xbox Game Pass includes over 100 games worth over $900 for a monthly rate of $10. If you haven't subscribed to Xbox Game Pass, you can get the membership for $1 and even try it free for 14 days.

Microsoft periodically adds games that can be accessed for free forever as long as you have the Game Pass. Without further ado, let's see what they have added to their catalogue in January 2019.

#1. Life is Strange: Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)

When: 20 December 2018

Life is Strange is one of the most popular adventure video games where you can choose your adventure and destiny. Set in the fictional town of Arcadia Bay, you play as Max where you randomly get the ability to control time. But your choices will have permanent consequences.

#2. Life is Strange: Before the Storm (Episodes 1-3)

When: 27 December 2018

A prequel to the original, the game takes you back years before the events of the original game. You play as Chloe, an important character in the first game.

#3. Life is Strange 2: Part 1

When: 3 January 2019

Advertisement

A sequel to the original, Xbox is giving away the first episode of the second game for free. The protagonists of the game are different this time. Episodes 2-5 will follow later.

#4. Ark: Survival Evolved

When: 3 January 2019

Futuristic island with advanced weapons and dinosaurs! This survival game where you need to craft, hunt and survive will be free this month as well.

#5. Farming Simulator 17

When: 3 January 2019

Experience what it's like to be a real farmer with this accurate simulator. You have to plant, harvest and take care of your crops and sell to the market while expanding your farm.

#6. Absolver

When: 7 January 2019

An online fighting game where you need to prove yourself as the martial arts expert. Combined with PvP hand-to-hand combat, weapons, gears and armour you need to prove yourself to be worthy to join the Absolvers

#7. Just Cause 3

When: 10 January 2019

Return as Rico Rodriguez in this open-world adventure where you have to play in a huge map with various objectives and badass missions.

#8. Aftercharge

When: 10 January 2019

An online competitive game with invisible space robots. A team based game, where you need to smash the opponent's six cylinders while they have some impeccable defence. Teamwork is of the essence in this game!

Get all the latest Video Game News on Sportskeeda

Advertisement