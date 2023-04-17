RVCC vs GCC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Mizoram Cricket League T20 match - April 17, 2023

Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club will take on the Gorkha Cricket Club in the second game of the Mizoram Cricket League T20 at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram on Monday (April 17).

The Gorkha Cricket Club is a new addition to the league and will have to put in their best foot forward to grab a couple of points. On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for RVCC vs GCC.

#3 Sumit Lama (GCC) - 7.5 Credits

Gorkha Cricket Club pacer Sumit Lama has seven wickets to his name in seven T20 matches for Mizoram. The 27-year-old player has also represented Mizoram in six List A and seven FC matches since his debut in 2019.

Sumit is a good fielder and can earn you a few points with his fielding efforts too. He is surely worth 7.5 credits and could be considered to lead your RVCC vs GCC Dream11 team.

#2 Joseph Lalthankhuma (RVCC) - 7.0 Credits

RVCC all-rounder Joseph Lalthankhuma is a must-pick in your Dream11 team considering his ability to contribute with both bat and ball. He is a batting all-rounder and has scored 513 runs across all formats of the game for Mizoram in less than two years.

Having him on your team for just 7 credits is indeed a steal. He is an off-spinner too and one can expect him to roll over his arm if needed. The 22-year-old is expected to chip in with an over or two for his side and could prove to be a game-changer.

#1 Remruatdika Ralte (RVCC) - 8.5 Credits

Remruatdika Ralte is a bit on the costlier side, costing you 8.5 credits for the RVCC vs GCC Dream11 match. However, he is surely worth the same, having 39 scalps in 28 games across all formats for his state team.

He will be the lead pacer for Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club and the onus will be on him to pick up wickets early on in the game. A bowling all-rounder who can also contribute a few runs with the bat to boost your overall Dream11 points in the RVCC vs GCC contest.

