Anas sounds confident as Blue Tigers sweat in capital for second consecutive day

Anas Edathodika

For the second day in succession, the Blue Tigers hit the training ground in New Delhi in preparation for their FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifiers against Afghanistan and Oman slated on November 14, and 19 respectively.

After yesterday’s stretching and passing session, the players in the camp underwent a gym session Sunday (November 11) morning, and assembled at the HTC Sports Academy ground for a session which stressed on passion, and positioning. Strength and Conditioning coach Luka Radman also made the boys go through a session which fastens the muscle recovery process.

Coach Igor Stimac stated that recovering "as quick as possible" is of paramount importance ahead of the all-crucial games next week.

"Players are coming right from matches and our primary concern is to recover as quickly as possible so that they can hit the ground fresh. Our medical team are taking care of minor niggles. We are trying to utilise every second during the camp and the boys have also responded positively so far," the coach mentioned.

Meanwhile, Pritam Kotal, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Anas Edathodika, Pronay Halder and Farukh Choudhary who joined the camp earlier today didn’t waste any time to get into the groove, and sweated it out with the others.

"After the club commitments, it's now time for National Team duty. We are ready to hit full throttle," Anas Edathodika sounded confident. "An away fixture is always going to be difficult but we have to be cautious and grab the opportunities to get the job done."

Pronay Halder, who is back to the National Team fold after King's Cup, felt the Blue Tigers have enough ammunition at their disposal to achieve the “desired results”.

"Our team has been in good form and we had played some great football recently. If we can play to our true potential, we can get the desired results in our next two matches," Halder stated.