Former Italy coach Ventura hired at last-place Chievo

Associated Press
10 Oct 2018, 15:11 IST
AP Image

VERONA, Italy (AP) — Former Italy coach Gian Piero Ventura has been hired by last-place Serie A club Chievo Verona.

It's the first job for Ventura since he was fired nearly a year ago for Italy's failure to qualify for the World Cup.

Chievo announced Wednesday that it has reached a two-year deal with Ventura.

The 70-year-old Ventura replaces Lorenzo D'Anna, who was fired on Tuesday following Chievo's 3-1 loss at AC Milan, the club's sixth loss in eight matches.

Chievo's only points have come from two draws and the squad has minus-1 point after being deducted three points last month for false accounting.

Ventura has also coached Sampdoria, Udinese, Cagliari, Napoli, Hellas Verona, Pisa, Bari and Torino.

