Manchester City to active Barcelona star's release clause, Another manager rejects Real Madrid and more La Liga news – 2nd November 2018 

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
News
839   //    03 Nov 2018, 03:00 IST

LaLiga News
LaLiga News

All the latest LaLiga news in one place!

Antoine Griezmann wants to end career in MLS

Antoine Griezmann has revealed that he wants to play in the MLS and finish his career there. The French forward claims that he loves the country and has been dreaming of a move to the North American country for a long time.

“I want to play in MLS, I'd like to finish my career there. They have a different mindset, I love the NBA and the show business aspect of it. I also love American football, and I love (the country) because no one (recognises) me when I'm there.” Griezmann revealed in an interview with ESPN FC (via Football Espana).

Sevilla want to host 2021 Europa League final

Atletico Madrid are hosting this season's Champions League final and now Sevilla are keen on hosting the Europa League final in 2021. The Spanish side are the most successful side in the European competition's history – winning it 5 times since 2006!

Seville last hosted a Europan final in 2003 when FC Porto defeated Glasgow Celtic in the UEFA Cup. However, the Spanish city will face competition from Vienna and Tbilisi for the rights to host the 2021 Europa League finals.

Sporting Gijon on Manchester City's radar

Reports in Spain suggest Manchester City are monitoring Sporting Gijon's Pelayo Morilla. The 17-year-old has 2 substitute apps in the league has also scored in the Copa del Rey win over Numancia.

Pep Guardiola is making sure that the teenager is being scouted extensively this season. Pelayo still has 2 years left on his contract and Gijon are trying to tie him down to a new deal.

Liverpool looking to sign Iker Muiain

Liverpool are looking to sign Iker Muniain according to reports in Spain. The 25-year-old is out of contract in the summer and the Red are keen on signing him.

El Gol Digital, however, claim that Liverpool will only make a move after they sell Xherdan Shaqiri. The Swiss winger was signed from Stoke City in the summer but Real Betis are still keen on signing him.

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Football, Cricket and WWE enthusiast.
