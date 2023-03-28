Malaysia vs Hong Kong Prediction and Betting Tips | March 28, 2023 

Malaysia host Hong Kong at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Johor on Tuesday (March 28) in a friendly, looking to make it two wins from two this month. The Malayan Tigers beat Turkemistan in a narrow 1-0 win on Thursday (March 23), courtesy of a first-half strike from Muhammad Akhyar.

Interestingly, Malaysia had also beaten the central Asian side during the Asia Cup qualifiers last June en route to sealing their place in the Qatar showpiece. Hong Kong, meanwhile, were also in action last week, drawing 1-1 with Singapore. Lionel Tan's tenth-minute opener for the Lions was cancelled out by himself through an own goal towards the dying moments of the opening stanza.

The Strength also qualified for the Qatar showpiece next year, which will mark their first appearance in the Asia Cup since 1968.

Malaysia vs Hong Kong Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 30 previous clashes between the two sides, with Malaysia winning 14 times and losing on seven occasions.

Hong Kong have won just one of their last eight clashes with Malaysia (2-0 in October 2017)

Malaysia beat Hong Kong 2-0 in their last meeting in June 2022.

The hosts have won seven of their last nine clashes with Hong Kong.

In friendlies, Malaysia have won their last three, scoring eight goals without conceding.

Hong Kong are unbeaten in three games, keeping a clean sheet in two

The visitors have drawn their last two clashes. The last time they drew more games in a row was in 2017 (four between June and September).

Malaysia have won eight of their last 12 clashes.

The two teams are separated by just one position in the FIFA rankings. Malaysia are 145th, while Hong Kong are 146th.

Malaysia vs Hong Kong Prediction

Malaysia are on a good run of form and enter the game as the favourites. They have a few good attacking options who could give Hong Kong some tough time.

The Strength, though, have blown hot and cold recently. Although their defence has looked strong in recent games, their overall performance must improve, especially in attack. Hong Kong's struggle to create could tilt the balance in Malaysia's favour.

Prediction: Malaysia 1-0 Hong Kong

Malaysia vs Hong Kong Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Malaysia

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

