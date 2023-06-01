"About damn time," "Huge W" – Liverpool fans on cloud nine as Reds agree big-money deal to complete first summer signing

Liverpool fans on social media are delighted as the club is reportedly close to finalizing a permanent transfer for Brighton & Hove Albion star Alexis Mac Allister ahead of the next campaign.

The Reds identified Mac Allister as their top midfield target following their decision to pull out of the race to snap up Borussia Dortmund ace Jude Bellingham. They are expected to complete a £60 million deal for the Argentine star.

Here are a few reactions from Liverpool fans after recent developments involving Mac Allister's potential transfer:

Everything is now agreed with Alexis Mac Allister & Liverpool.



Liverpool will pay the exit clause which is less than €70m [@MatteMoretto]

We finally have a top quality 8 that doesn't treat the ball like a atomic bomb in our ranks

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are likely to announce Mac Allister as their first summer signing in early June this year. They have reached an agreement with the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner, worth around £150,000-a-week.

Should the 24-year-old join Jurgen Klopp's side this summer, he would emerge as a vital first-team starter for them. He would provide solid competition to the aging pair of Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara in a 4-3-3 system.

Mac Allister, who joined Brighton from Argentinos Juniors for a fee of £7 million in 2019, helped his side achieve a sixth-placed finish in the 2022-23 Premier League table. Apart from scoring 10 goals and providing two assists in 35 league matches, the midfielder also registered two goals and an assist in five FA Cup appearances this campaign.

Apart from Mac Allister, the Merseyside outfit are also keeping tabs on a number of other top midfielders. Khephren Thuram, Emmanuel Kone, Mason Mount, Manuel Ugarte, and Ryan Gravenberch are some of the other linked players.

Dietmar Hamann urges Liverpool to sign Newcastle United midfielder

Speaking to inews, former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann urged the Reds to snap up Newcastle United star Joelinton in the upcoming summer transfer window. Heaping praise on the Brazilian, he elaborated:

"I'd like a player like Joelinton from Newcastle, who's got a physical presence. The players Liverpool have got are all very similar. If you look at the size of the Newcastle team and size isn't everything, but when you stand in the tunnel and see these footballers, you think: 'Wow!' Because they're not just big, they can play as well."

Joelinton, 26, helped Newcastle secure UEFA Champions League action next term with a fourth-placed finish in the 2022-23 Premier League standings. He registered eight goals and three assists in 40 games across all competitions.

A right-footed box-to-box operator blessed with dribbling and strength, Joelinton is currently valued in the region of £32 million. With two years left on his deal and the Magpies aiming to revamp their squad, he could be sold soon.

