"Cannot afford to drop any more points" - Cesc Fabregas sends warning to Arsenal ahead of Liverpool clash

Arsenal legend Cesc Fabregas believes Jurgen Klopp's exit announcement will give Liverpool an edge in their upcoming Premier League clash on Sunday (4 February). He added that the Gunners need to be perfect at the business end of the season.

The German boss revealed last week in an interview with the club's in-house media that he plans to leave Anfield at the end of the season.

Fabregas has sent a warning to Arsenal, insisting that Liverpool players will be more motivated than ever since it's Klopp's final season with the club.

The former Barcelona midfielder said (via the Daily Mail):

"Arsenal cannot afford to drop any more points. It is early in the season but it’s where you’re starting to see or feel who the real champions are. Who are the ones who will be able to hold on until the end or not?’"

He added:

"We also have to understand the fact that emotionally I believe a lot in moments like this, for example with Klopp leaving. The Liverpool players will be so much on top of things and wanting it so much more because of that."

Fabregas concluded by predicting a victory for the Merseysiders:

"I do believe there is an extra bit on Liverpool’s side to go and win it."

The Gunners will lock horns with the Reds in a crucial fixture at the Emirates. A loss for the north Londoners would see Liverpool move eight points clear at the top of the table.

"He’s been an inspiration" - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admits he will miss Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool departure this summer

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has lavished praise on Jurgen Klopp, hailing the German's work over the years. The Spanish manager admitted that he will miss Klopp after he leaves the club this summer.

During his pre-match press conference, Arteta said (via GOAL):

"Absolutely. I think it’s going to be a big loss. He’s been an inspiration. He’s got a really attractive way of building teams and transforming a club. He will be missed, but for now, he’s here."

Klopp arrived at Anfield in 2015 after a successful stint at Borussia Dortmund, where he won back-to-back Bundesliga titles amongst other accolades. The German transformed the Reds into an electric side with his coaching methods.

The Merseyside outfit have ended their 30-year wait for a Premier League title and have won the Champions League, the FA Cup, and the Carabao Cup during Klopp's tenure.

Arteta came close to ending the Gunners' 20-year drought after a hard-fought title race against Manchester City last season. After 248 days at the top of the table, Arsenal slipped up in the final stretch of the campaign as City defended their crown.

PauL Merson predicts the result of Arsenal vs Liverpool and other PL GW 23 fixtures! Click here