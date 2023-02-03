Cristiano Ronaldo misses two sitters to leave teammates in frustration before netting late penalty to rescue draw for Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo missed two easy goal-scoring opportunities during Al-Nassr's 2-2 draw against Al Fateh on Friday, 3 February, leaving his teammates and fans frustrated. However, the 37-year-old converted an injury-time penalty to level the scores and secure at least a point from the away game at the Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Sports Stadium.

Cristiano Ronaldo's start with Saudi-based club Al-Nassr FC has had its ups and downs. After signing a staggering £200 contract with the Saudi Arabian club following his controversial Manchester United exit, Ronaldo has played three games for the club.

Despite being part of the squad that crashed out of the Saudi Super Cup after a 3-1 loss against Al-Ittihad, Ronaldo's first goal for Al-Nassr came from the spot in the 2-2 draw against Al Fateh in the Saudi Pro League.

However, the road to this goal was a rocky one. Ronaldo missed two sitters during the match, leaving his teammates frustrated. But in typical Ronaldo fashion, he redeemed himself with a late penalty kick, securing a draw for his team.

Ronaldo's first opportunity came when Talisca's shot rebounded off the post and fell to him. However, his right-footed shot went far above the goal, reflecting his poor form.

His second opportunity also came from inside the opposition's box when he took a shot with his left foot, but the ball struck the crossbar, leaving the Portuguese international frustrated.

Ronaldo's arrival in Saudi Arabia was met with much excitement and anticipation, and his performance today only adds to the hype surrounding his move. Despite the early hiccups, Ronaldo's late goal will give Al-Nassr and their fans confidence in the Portuguese star's abilities and the possibility of a successful season ahead.

With the season just halfway done, fans and the club will be hoping for much more from Ronaldo as he settles into his new surroundings.

''The first goal of so many in the future'' - Fans buzzing as Cristiano Ronaldo converts a late penalty to secure a 2-2 draw for his new club Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo's first goal for Al-Nassr has fans buzzing. After missing two sitters, the Portuguese star redeemed himself with a late penalty kick to secure a 2-2 draw against Al Fateh in the Saudi Pro League.

Charlieecho @CarlosEira4 🤴 @AlNassrFC _EN @AlNassrFC The first goal of so many in the future ! Be patient Al Nassr fans ! The GOAT will be in good shape very soon ! Adapt to a new team takes time. No worries ! Support CR7 and the all team ! Be brave as Cristiano Ronaldo @AlNassrFC_EN @AlNassrFC The first goal of so many in the future ! Be patient Al Nassr fans ! The GOAT will be in good shape very soon ! Adapt to a new team takes time. No worries ! Support CR7 and the all team ! Be brave as Cristiano Ronaldo 🐐🤴✌️👍👍

Although not the prettiest, the goal has fans of the Saudi Arabian club excited for the future, as they believe it's the first of many to come from their star player.

Fans believe Cristiano Ronaldo will unleash his proper form now that he has scored his first goal in the new league. The Portuguese international will lead the Al-Nassr camp as they take on Al-Wehda in another away game on 9 February.

And here Cristiano played 3 matches with a novice team who could not keep the ball for a minute and everyone complained and blamed him. @AlNassrFC _EN @AlNassrFC Messi needed 7 matches to score his first goal with PSG, even though he was playing with the strongest players in Europe and no one objectedAnd here Cristiano played 3 matches with a novice team who could not keep the ball for a minute and everyone complained and blamed him. @AlNassrFC_EN @AlNassrFC Messi needed 7 matches to score his first goal with PSG, even though he was playing with the strongest players in Europe and no one objectedAnd here Cristiano played 3 matches with a novice team who could not keep the ball for a minute and everyone complained and blamed him.

