"He seems to have lost the plot" – Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag sent harsh assessment of his job at Old Trafford by Chris Sutton

Ex-Chelsea and Blackburn Rovers striker Chris Sutton has lambasted Erik ten Hag in the wake of Manchester United's 4-0 Premier League drubbing at Crystal Palace earlier this Monday (May 6).

Last season, the Red Devils enjoyed a fine first season under Ten Hag. They lifted the EFL Cup trophy and ended third in the Premier League, recording 42 wins and 12 defeats in 62 matches across competitions.

However, Manchester United have looked like a shadow of themselves of late. The Old Trafford side have won just two of their last eight games this campaign, netting 16 goals and shipping 19 goals along the way.

Speaking on the All Kicking Off podcast, Sutton shared his honest thoughts on the Red Devils' sub-par run of form in the tail end of the ongoing 2023-24 season. The 51-year-old said (h/t Mirror):

"They had a good season last season about making progress. More pertinently, it was about them controlling games because I didn't see that they had any control in games. The whole season that has been a problem."

Claiming that Ten Hag has lost control of his situation, Sutton added:

"It's not getting any better. And because of that, you could argue it's got worse. Because of that, that's why Ten Hag will go. But I think the point you make about him and his coaching is a very valid one at this moment in time. He seems to have lost the plot."

With Ten Hag's future still up in the air, Manchester United hierarchy are said to be on the hunt for a new boss. They are reportedly keeping tabs on Gareth Southgate and Thomas Tuchel's respective situations.

Ian Wright offers prediction for Manchester United's upcoming match against Gunners

Speaking on the Wrighty's House podcast, Arsenal legend Ian Wright asserted that the Gunners will overpower Manchester United this Sunday (May 12). He said (h/t TBR):

"I'd like to think that the way we play, where we are defensively and through the midfield and upfront... yeah, I'd like to think that we will win the game, because we have to. But at the same time, it's not fun watching United's fall. [They're] falling so fast. It's not fun."

Manchester United, who have lost six of their last 10 matches against Arsenal, are eighth in the league table with 54 points from 35 games.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are atop the Premier League table with 83 points from 36 games so far, just one point ahead of Manchester City.