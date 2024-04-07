"It definitely feels like a loss at this point" - Virgil van Dijk expresses disappointment after Liverpool's 2-2 draw against Manchester United

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has expressed his frustration after the Merseysiders could only manage a draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, April 7.

The Merseysiders, after sustaining an early United pressure, were in cruise control of the Premier League clash. They took the lead in the 23rd minute as Luis Diaz scored an acrobatic goal. Jurgen Klopp's side created multiple openings during the first half, but, were unable to capitalize on it.

They were made to rue their missed chances as United launched an impressive comeback. After Bruno Fernandes scored from near the halfway line in the 50th minute, Kobbie Mainoo scored an outstanding goal in the 67th minute to make it 2-1.

The visitors, though, earned a late penalty as Aaron Wan-Bissaka was deemed to have fouled Harvey Elliott inside the area. Mohamed Salah sent Andre Onana the wrong way to earn a point for his side.

Van Dijk, however, feels that his team should have taken all three points considering their dominance. He said (via DaveOCKOP on X):

"It's all out own fault, again. We should have been 2-0 up at half time, at least. Created dangerous moments. We had them under control. It's just a shame. It definitely feels like a loss at this point."

Liverpool had 28 attempts on goal with seven being on target while United had nine attempts, with five being on target.

The Merseysiders are currently second in the league with 71 points from 31 games, level on points with league leaders Arsenal. The Gunners are at the summit courtesy of their superior goal difference. Manchester United, meanwhile, are sixth with 49 points from 31 matches.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp points out his team's lack of potent finishing against Manchester United

Liverpool had a massive 15 shots in the first half against Manchester United. The home side, meanwhile, didn't have any. Despite the resounding dominance, they went into the break only 1-0 up.

Klopp has now pointed out that while Andre Onana made a great save of Dominik Szoboszlai, his team's finishing was questionable. He said (via the Reds' website):

"Being 1-0 up at Old Trafford and having 15-0 shooting stat is incredible. It says to me immediately again there's something around the finishing."

Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, and Luis Diaz all had significant opportunities that they failed to capitalize on. It was either a case of one pass too many or a lack of accurate finishing.

