“Old Trafford is waiting for him”, “I’m on my knees” – Manchester United fans request club to sign 23-year-old once linked with Bournemouth

Manchester United fans have urged the club to sign Enzo Le Fee after the midfielder confirmed his desire to leave Lorient at the end of the season.

Le Fee recently announced, via French outlet Le Telegramme (h/t Fabrizio Romano on Twitter):

"It's time for me to leave Lorient. I will no longer extend the contract, I waited for new proposal in December, but then it didn’t arrive. It’s time to go. I hope to leave this summer, so my transfer brings money to Lorient."

The 23-year-old ranks in the 95th percentile for tackles by midfielders in the top five leagues in the past 12 months. He's also in the 94th percentile each for shot-creating actions and expected assists per game during the same period (h/t FBRef).

FBRef's list of similar players to Le Fee includes Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham and 2022 FIFA World Cup winner Rodrigo De Paul. Moreover, Le Fee's explicit desire to leave the club and a contract that expires in the summer of 2024 make him a comparatively gettable target for his potential suitors.

One can only imagine why Manchester United fans would want the club to make a move for the midfielder in the summer.

One fan said:

"Old Trafford is waiting for him with open arms."

Another said:

"Man United, I'm on my knees."

Here are some of the best reactions from the Red Devils faithful on Twitter after Le Fee confirmed his intention to leave Lorient:

As per Le Parisien (h/t GetFootballNewsFrance) in January, Bournemouth were interested in making a double swoop for Lorient duo Dango Outtara and Le Fee. Outtara arrived at the Vitality Stadium in January for £20 million. but Le Fee stayed put.

The Lorient-born player has been with his boyhood club since 2008 and has registered seven goals and 15 assists in 135 senior appearances across competitions.

Manchester United failed to sign Sofyan Amrabat on loan in January

United ended up signing Marcel Sabitzer on loan from Bayern in January.

Nordin Amrabat, the brother of Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, has said that Manchester United failed to sign the Morocco international in the closing stages of the January transfer window.

The 26-year-old made a huge impression at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where he helped the Atlas Lions to a historic fourth-place finish. Speaking to VoetbalPrimeur (h/t UnitedInFocus), Nordin Amrabat said:

"Manchester United came in the last two days. They wanted to loan him with an option to buy. But that fell through because Fiorentina didn’t want this sort of deal."

Amrabat's contract with La Viola expires at the end of next season. He has made 37 appearances across competitions this term for Vincenzo Italiano's side.

