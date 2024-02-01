"One of our best signings since SAF", "Was solid tonight" - Manchester United fans laud star's performance in 4-3 win over Wolves

Manchester United fans were delighted with Lisandro Martinez's display in their side's dramatic 4-3 victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday (February 1).

The Red Devils took a 2-0 lead courtesy of goals from Marcus Rashford (5') and Rasmus Hojlund (22'). Pablo Sarabia nicked one back from the penalty spot (71') before Scott McTominay's header (75').

The game then descended into chaos when Max Kilman was on target for the hosts at Molineaux (85'). Gary O'Neil's men grabbed a 90+5th minute equalizer through Pedro Neto, only for Kobbie Mainoo to bag a last-gasp 90+7th winner.

Mainoo will get all the plaudits for his stunning display that was capped off by a sensational winning goal. But, Martinez played an instrumental role in his side's victory.

The Argentine defender recently returned from a long-term foot injury and his absence had been glaring. Manchester United missed his aggressiveness, leadership, and calmness on the ball for many months.

Tonight's performance was a superb one from the 26-year-old as 'the Butcher' was a rock at the heart of Erik ten Hag's defense. He made four clearances, two tackles, and a phenomenal goalline clearance.

Martinez was constantly galvanizing his backline alongside Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw and Diogo Dalot. It's fair to say that United's defense looks much more comfortable with the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner in it.

Fans shared those sentiments on social media, with one deeming the Argentina international as:

"One of our best signings since SAF."

Another fan was concerned after seeing Martinez being brought off late on but still lavished praise:

"Is Lisandro okay? He was solid tonight."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to the former Ajax center-back's showing in the thriller at Molineaux:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Lisandro Martinez may have picked up an injury in Manchester United's win against Wolves

Lisandro Martinez may have picked up a knock.

Manchester United will be fretting about Martinez after he was subbed off in the 86th minute for Harry Maguire. It looked as though Ten Hag's decision to do so was from a tactical viewpoint.

However, Martinez was seen with ice wrapped around his foot as he watched the drama late on from the touchline. It's concerning given the defender was sidelined with a serious foot injury for three months before returning late last month.

Martinez has been limited to just nine appearances due to the injury. Manchester United have struggled in his absence, shipping 28 goals in the league before tonight.