Arsenal fans were stunned by Leandro Trossard's performance during the Premier League away clash against Fulham on Sunday, March 12.

The Gunners earned a 3-0 win in the match at Craven Cottage. Gabriel Magalhaes, Gabriel Martinelli, and Martin Odegaard got on the scoresheet for the Gunners. Trossard completed a hat-trick of assists during the first half.

He set up Magalhaes with his right-footed corner for the first goal. Trossard crossed the ball with his weaker left foot for both Martinelli and Odegaard's goals. Fans showered praise on the Belgian for his technical ability.

One fan claimed that Trossard's versatility reminded him of Spanish playmaker Santi Cazorla. The Spaniard was equally equipped with both his feet and was a menace to deal with in his heyday. They wrote on Twitter:

"Reminds me of Santi. I’m getting flashbacks."

Trossard had a fantastic overall performance against Fulham. Before being subbed off in the 77th minute, he made four key passes and managed a shot on target as well.

Since arriving from Brighton & Hove Albion in January, he has soon become one of the most important players for the Gunners. He has now scored one goal and has provided five assists in 10 appearances. Given the forward has just returned from a groin injury, his performance against Fulham was truly amazing.

The Gunners, meanwhile, restored their five-point lead over defending champions Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table. Mikel Arteta's side currently have 66 points from 27 matches.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Trossard's masterclass during Arsenal vs. Fulham:

Chiddy 🇳🇬 @chiddyafc Bro Trossard is one of the best technicians in the whole division Bro Trossard is one of the best technicians in the whole division

Tai @AfcTai @chiddyafc As soon as he gets in the 18 yard box it’s curtains @chiddyafc As soon as he gets in the 18 yard box it’s curtains 😭

EO🦉 @_ezeokolorie I’m getting flashbacks @chiddyafc Reminds me of SantiI’m getting flashbacks @chiddyafc Reminds me of Santi 😭😭😭 I’m getting flashbacks

Rahul Naren @RahulNaren3592 @chiddyafc Isn't he like the top 5 most potent player in the box across all 5 leagues or something. I surely saw that stat somewhere @chiddyafc Isn't he like the top 5 most potent player in the box across all 5 leagues or something. I surely saw that stat somewhere

Sky Sports Statto @SkySportsStatto Player of the Match,

54 touches

28/36 passes completed

2 shots, 1 on target

4 chances created

2nd player to have 3 assists in a PL game this season (also Roberto Firmino), 1st for Arsenal since Henrikh Mkhitaryan (v Everton, Feb 2018) Player of the Match, @Arsenal ’s Leandro Trossard54 touches28/36 passes completed2 shots, 1 on target4 chances created2nd player to have 3 assists in a PL game this season (also Roberto Firmino), 1st for Arsenal since Henrikh Mkhitaryan (v Everton, Feb 2018) ⭐️ Player of the Match, @Arsenal’s Leandro Trossard54 touches28/36 passes completed 2 shots, 1 on target4 chances created2nd player to have 3 assists in a PL game this season (also Roberto Firmino), 1st for Arsenal since Henrikh Mkhitaryan (v Everton, Feb 2018) https://t.co/BSih0RphSX

Arsenal News Channel @Arsenalnewschan 🗣️Martin Ødegaard on Leandro Trossard after the Fulham win: "I love to play with him!" 🗣️Martin Ødegaard on Leandro Trossard after the Fulham win: "I love to play with him!" 😍 https://t.co/5WSVjXQRGg

Arsenal News Channel @Arsenalnewschan with his award for his INCREDIBLE performance vs Fulham today The #Arsenal POTM Leandro Trossardwith his award for his INCREDIBLE performance vs Fulham today The #Arsenal POTM Leandro Trossard 🇧🇪 with his award for his INCREDIBLE performance vs Fulham today 😍🔴 https://t.co/dWchAPzjBU

B/R Football @brfootball Five points clear at top of the table

Gabriel Jesus returns

Trossard hat trick of assists



Things Arsenal fans love to see 🥳 Five points clear at top of the tableGabriel Jesus returnsTrossard hat trick of assistsThings Arsenal fans love to see 🥳 ▪️ Five points clear at top of the table▪️ Gabriel Jesus returns▪️ Trossard hat trick of assistsThings Arsenal fans love to see 🥳 https://t.co/WV4biUDM5J

Alan Shearer hailed Arsenal star Leandro Trossard for his performance against Fulham

Premier League legend Alan Shearer was wowed by Leandro Trossard's masterclass during Arsenal's win over Fulham.

Speaking about Trossard's impact after the game, Shearer said (via HITC):

“He’s (Trossard) causing chaos down the left-hand side, in fact, Arsenal are causing chaos all over the pitch, Robinson doesn’t get the flight of the ball. You can see how calm Odegaard is. There is no panic at all. Everything is about him is quality and class."

The Gunners will return to action on March 16 as they take on Sporting CP in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League Round of 16. The first leg in Portugal ended in a 2-2 draw last week.

Poll : 0 votes