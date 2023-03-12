Arsenal fans were stunned by Leandro Trossard's performance during the Premier League away clash against Fulham on Sunday, March 12.
The Gunners earned a 3-0 win in the match at Craven Cottage. Gabriel Magalhaes, Gabriel Martinelli, and Martin Odegaard got on the scoresheet for the Gunners. Trossard completed a hat-trick of assists during the first half.
He set up Magalhaes with his right-footed corner for the first goal. Trossard crossed the ball with his weaker left foot for both Martinelli and Odegaard's goals. Fans showered praise on the Belgian for his technical ability.
One fan claimed that Trossard's versatility reminded him of Spanish playmaker Santi Cazorla. The Spaniard was equally equipped with both his feet and was a menace to deal with in his heyday. They wrote on Twitter:
"Reminds me of Santi. I’m getting flashbacks."
Trossard had a fantastic overall performance against Fulham. Before being subbed off in the 77th minute, he made four key passes and managed a shot on target as well.
Since arriving from Brighton & Hove Albion in January, he has soon become one of the most important players for the Gunners. He has now scored one goal and has provided five assists in 10 appearances. Given the forward has just returned from a groin injury, his performance against Fulham was truly amazing.
The Gunners, meanwhile, restored their five-point lead over defending champions Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table. Mikel Arteta's side currently have 66 points from 27 matches.
Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Trossard's masterclass during Arsenal vs. Fulham:
Alan Shearer hailed Arsenal star Leandro Trossard for his performance against Fulham
Premier League legend Alan Shearer was wowed by Leandro Trossard's masterclass during Arsenal's win over Fulham.
Speaking about Trossard's impact after the game, Shearer said (via HITC):
“He’s (Trossard) causing chaos down the left-hand side, in fact, Arsenal are causing chaos all over the pitch, Robinson doesn’t get the flight of the ball. You can see how calm Odegaard is. There is no panic at all. Everything is about him is quality and class."
The Gunners will return to action on March 16 as they take on Sporting CP in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League Round of 16. The first leg in Portugal ended in a 2-2 draw last week.