“Ronaldo is a good finisher, one day he’ll finish Al-Nassr” – Fans blast Cristiano Ronaldo for missing easy chances despite late goal against Al Fateh

While Cristiano Ronaldo managed to score his first Al-Nassr goal against Al Fateh, the Portuguese superstar missed a handful of chances during the game. Fans on Twitter trolled the soon-to-be 38-year-old for that reason.

Rudi Garcia's team had a nightmarish start to the match as former Barcelona attacker Cristian Tello gave Al Fateh the lead. Ronaldo had a gilt-edged opportunity soon after.

After Anderson Talisca's shot rebounded off the post, Ronaldo had the goal gaping at his mercy. The Portuguese, however, skied his effort over the bar.

Talisca was once again the rescuer for his team, finding the back of the net at the stroke of half-time to restore parity. The Brazilian, however, missed an easy chance at the start of the second half.

Ronaldo was the creator-in-chief on that occasion, sending an impeccable cross into the box. Talisca could only head the ball over the crossbar.

Things took a turn for the worse for the Riyadh-based team soon after. Sofiane Bendebka regained the advantage for the hosts with a peach of a volley from inside the box.

Just as it looked like Ronaldo and co. would succumb to a second successive defeat, Al-Nassr were awarded a penalty. Ronaldo inevitably stepped up and dispatched it straight down the Al Fateh goal.

Apart from his last-ditch penalty strike, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner found the back of the net with his left-footed striker in the first half of the match. The well-taken effort, however, was chalked as offside.

Fans on Twitter ripped Ronaldo apart for his wasteful nature in front of the goal. May claimed that the legendary forward is ruining the SPL leaders. One fan claimed that the former Manchester United forward is now an influencer rather than a great footballer.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Cristiano Ronaldo's mediocre performance against Al Fateh:

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 820th career goal against Al Fateh

Ronaldo in action during Al Ittihad v Al-Nassr game in Saudi Super Cup

While Cristiano Ronaldo faced criticism for his performance against Al Fateh, the records keep piling up for the Portuguese ace. The goal against Al Fateh was the 820th of his majestic career, the most in football history.

702 of these goals have been scored for various clubs that he has represented in his career. For his national team, the legendary striker has notched up 118 goals. In all, Ronaldo has played 1,148 matches, 952 in club football and 196 in international competitions.

Al-Nassr, meanwhile, remain atop the Saudi Pro League table despite the draw. They currently have 34 points on the board after 15 league games.

Rudi Garcia's side will return to action on February 9 when they take on Al-Wehda in an away SPL clash.

