"Ronaldo will cook today", "What a lineup" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo leads the line for Portugal against Slovakia in Euro qualifier

Fans expect Slovakia to get 'cooked' after Cristiano Ronaldo was named in Portugal's starting lineup for their UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier on Friday (September 8).

An in-form Selecao side will look to extend their perfect start in Euro 2024 qualifying to five games. They have won the previous four games by scoring 14 unanswered goals.

Their hopes of doing so have been boosted by Roberto Martinez naming the in-form Ronaldo in the starting lineup against the Slovaks at the Narodny futbalovy stadion in Bratislava.

The 38-year-old has belied his years with a stellar start to the season. He has scored six times in his last three (league) games for Al-Nassr as he arrives for Portugal's latest Euro 2024 qualifier.

Fans online went gaga with the attacking lineup named by Martinez - with Ronaldo partnered up front by Vitinha, Rafael Leao, and Bernardo Silva. One fan expects the Portugal captain to continue his rich vein of form for club and country, tweeting:

"Ronaldo will cook today"

Another simply chimed in:

"WHAT A LINEUPP OH MY DAYSSS"

Here are the top reactions on X, formerly called Twitter:

Ronaldo and Co. are top of Group H, ahead of Slovakia (10) by two points. A win in Bratislava will consolidate their lead atop the group ahead of their Matchday 6 home meeting with Luxembourg on Monday (September 11).

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared for Portugal in UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a stellar year for club and country. His tally of 31 goals is only exceeded by Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, who has netted 34 times.

Ronaldo's tally of goals in 2023 comprises five goals in four UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner bagged a brace in the 4-0 home win over Liechtenstein in March. Three days later, the 38-year-old bagged another brace, this time in a 6-0 win at Luxembourg.

He drew a blank in the 3-0 home win over Bosnia & Herzegovina. However, just three days later, he marked his landmark 200th international outing with the only goal of the game in a 1-0 win at Iceland. He helped Portugal maintain their perfect record in UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying.