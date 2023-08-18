"There has always been certain managers that managed him" - Phil Neville makes honest admission on Inter Miami sacking him before Lionel Messi signing

Phil Neville has said that he knew that his sacking at Inter Miami was happening as soon as Lionel Messi put pen to paper. He said that the Argentine needs certain managers, and he was not among the ones who could work with the Barcelona legend.

Neville was sacked by Miami earlier this summer after their tenth defeat in 15 games. They were at the bottom of the Eastern Conference and got Tata Martino to replace the Englishman.

On Taylor Twellman's Offside podcast, Neville said that he knew he would not be the manager when Messi arrived:

"I always had a feeling deep down I wasn't going to be here when he (Messi) was going to come to the club. And I say that not lacking confidence in myself, but this was different.

"This was not signing Gonzalo Higuain or Blaise Matuidi. You look around the world, the way he has been at other clubs, and there has always been certain managers that managed him."

He added:

"The bottom line for me was, forget Messi, the results weren't good enough the last month I was in the job, and I knew that. That is the reason I left.

"When I look in the mirror in the morning and my friends or social media say 'it could have been you', well no it couldn't have. The results were not good enough. I knew the vision, I knew what the club wanted. I've been in football a long time, and, sometimes, it is not meant to be. I am not bitter, twisted or angry."

Neville managed 90 games for the MLS side and won 36, losing 43.

Lionel Messi helps Inter Miami reach Leagues Cup final

Lionel Messi has helped turn things around at Inter Miami. The Argentine has scored nine goals in six games, netting in each outing.

The former PSG star has taken his new team to the Leagues Cup final, where Miami face Nashville SC in the final on Saturday (August 19) in front of a sold-out Geodis Park.

Lionel Messi is yet to make his MLS debut but should be on the pitch later this month. His first game in the league could be at New York Red Bulls on August 26 at the Red Bull Arena.