Two Premier League clubs interested in signing Harry Maguire from Manchester United - Reports

Newcastle United and West Ham United are interested in signing Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire this summer, according to GiveMeSport.

The England international has fallen out of favor at Old Trafford under manager Erik ten Hag. Maguire has made only seven starts in the Premier League for the Red Devils this season.

In contrast, the Manchester United captain played a much greater role in the team last season, when he registered 30 appearances in English top tier football.

Maguire's existing deal at Old Trafford is set to expire in 2025. The England international could secure a loan exit this summer, with the Red Devils interested in other defenders such as Napoli's Kim Min-Jae.

As per the aforementioned outlet, the former Sheffield United defender has been touted with a move to Serie A. Juventus, AC Milan, and Inter Milan are understood to be monitoring his situation.

In the English top tier, the Magpies and the Hammers have the England international on their radars. However, Newcastle may reportedly pose an issue as Manchester United will have to consider whether they are willing to let him join a top-four rival.

Maguire has registered 174 appearances across all competitions since his arrival at Old Trafford from Leicester City in 2019. The England international has scored seven goals and provided five assists in that time.

While he has won the Carabao Cup with the Red Devils, Maguire had a rather mild impact on the victory, making only two starts in the tournament this campaign.

"Our fans are so important" - Harry Maguire credits supporters for Manchester United's home form

Manchester United have been in excellent form at Old Trafford this season. Ten Hag's side are currently on a 29-game win streak (across competitions) at home.

Maguire has praised the fans for their support off the pitch which he believes has contributed to his side's home form this term. The England international told the club's in-house media:

"Our fans are so important, they follow us all over the country, home and away. But at Old Trafford, if you’re going to be successful as a team, you need to make sure your home is hard for people to come and get results at, and this season that’s what we’ve done."

He added:

“We’d had some big performances, big results, and we’ve played at a consistent level here. The fans are really important to that because we know when we get the fans with us, and they’ve been with us all season, they can make a big difference. We know how special it’s been at Old Trafford this season. It’s been a real fortress for us.”

Manchester United are currently third in the Premier League standings, having won 22 of their 37 league encounters this season. They will next face Fulham on Sunday (28 May) at Old Trafford.

Their final game of the season will be the FA Cup final against Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on June 3.

