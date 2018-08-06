Reports: Everton are close to accepting Barcelona's demands for Yerry Mina

Yerry Mina (center)

What's the rumor?

Manchester United and Everton are in a close contest to secure the signature of Yerry Mina and it seems that it is bound to go down the wire, with deadline day fast approaching. According to 90min, Everton are ahead of Manchester United to secure the Barcelona center-back for a fee of €32m.

In case you didn't know...

Ever since his arrival at Everton, Marco Silva has stated that he wants to sign a new young center-back. With Phil Jagielka in the twilight of his career and Ashley Williams sent on loan to Stoke, Everton are in dire need of a replacement. So they have gone after Mina, who wants more game time.

The heart of the matter

After his €11.8m move to Barcelona from Palmeiras in January, Mina had to sit on Barcelona's bench due to the presence of Pique and Umiti in the starting XI. But with his standout performance for Colombia at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Mina has demanded more playing time.

FC Barcelona's Sporting director responded to Mina's complaint about more game time by saying, "Yerry had a great World Cup, he will come here and we believe in him, that's why he's here. He can ask for a lot of things but the coach and he will decide that, speaking."

It looks like Mina is determined to leave Nou Camp, and Everton and Manchester United would be the best suitors for him.

Rumor probability: 5/10

Mina is reportedly fed up with Barcelona not promising him more game time and he seems likely to leave. It is said that both Everton and Manchester United are interested in him.

There are rumors that Manchester United are close to signing Toby Alderweireld for £60m and hence Everton seem to be in pole position to sign Mina.

What's next?

With 9th August as the Premier League transfer deadline, Everton will have to quickly contact Mina to discuss his personal terms and conditions and convince him to play at Goodison Park instead of Old Trafford. It looks like this deal might go through just before or right on the deadline day.