Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Reports: Everton are close to accepting Barcelona's demands for Yerry Mina

Ameya Vaidya
ANALYST
Rumors
2.12K   //    06 Aug 2018, 20:19 IST

Colombia v England: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Yerry Mina (center)

What's the rumor?

Manchester United and Everton are in a close contest to secure the signature of Yerry Mina and it seems that it is bound to go down the wire, with deadline day fast approaching. According to 90min, Everton are ahead of Manchester United to secure the Barcelona center-back for a fee of €32m.

In case you didn't know...

Ever since his arrival at Everton, Marco Silva has stated that he wants to sign a new young center-back. With Phil Jagielka in the twilight of his career and Ashley Williams sent on loan to Stoke, Everton are in dire need of a replacement. So they have gone after Mina, who wants more game time.

The heart of the matter

After his €11.8m move to Barcelona from Palmeiras in January, Mina had to sit on Barcelona's bench due to the presence of Pique and Umiti in the starting XI. But with his standout performance for Colombia at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Mina has demanded more playing time.

FC Barcelona's Sporting director responded to Mina's complaint about more game time by saying, "Yerry had a great World Cup, he will come here and we believe in him, that's why he's here. He can ask for a lot of things but the coach and he will decide that, speaking."

It looks like Mina is determined to leave Nou Camp, and Everton and Manchester United would be the best suitors for him.

Rumor probability: 5/10

Mina is reportedly fed up with Barcelona not promising him more game time and he seems likely to leave. It is said that both Everton and Manchester United are interested in him.

There are rumors that Manchester United are close to signing Toby Alderweireld for £60m and hence Everton seem to be in pole position to sign Mina.

What's next?

With 9th August as the Premier League transfer deadline, Everton will have to quickly contact Mina to discuss his personal terms and conditions and convince him to play at Goodison Park instead of Old Trafford. It looks like this deal might go through just before or right on the deadline day.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Everton Barcelona Football Manchester United Transfer News Everton Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News
Ameya Vaidya
ANALYST
Reports: Everton agree deal for Barcelona for Yerry Mina
RELATED STORY
Reports: Everton to beat Man United for Barcelona ace's...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Barcelona agree deal to sell Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Barcelona ready to sell star for £27 million
RELATED STORY
Everton Transfer News: Everton Agree Deal With Serie A...
RELATED STORY
3 Transfers Everton Will Complete This Week
RELATED STORY
Reports: Barcelona accept £22 million bid by Everton for...
RELATED STORY
Mina returns to Barcelona training amid Everton links
RELATED STORY
Reports: Everton set to sign €56 million Brazilian 
RELATED STORY
Mina to Everton deal 'not true'
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
11 Aug MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
11 Aug NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
11 Aug AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
11 Aug FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
11 Aug HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
11 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Aug WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us