Arsenal call up 18-year-old left back likened to Barcelona legend Jordi Alba to first-team squad: Reports

Youngster Lino Sousa was recently spotted taking part in Arsenal's first-team training. The player has been likened to Barcelona legend Jordi Alba by The Sun.

As the Gunners prepare to take on West Ham United in a Premier League clash on, Thursday, December 28, the club posted a host of training images on social media, where Sousa was spotted alongside the first team.

Sousa was signed by the Gunners in 2022 from West Bromwich Albion. Apart from being compared to Barcelona icon Jordi Alba, one of the best left-backs of the modern era, Sousa's talents were also lauded by The Athletic.

Arsenal youth team expert Joeorge Bird has previously written on his blog:

"A player who is effective both defensively and in an attacking sense, Sousa looks to have a bright future ahead of him and is now looking to push on to first-team involvement in some capacity."

The highly touted 18-year-old prospect has made 14 appearances for the Gunners' youth teams this season, scoring three goals. He is yet to make an appearance for the senior team.

Mikel Arteta's side, meanwhile, head into the clash against London rivals West Ham in second place in the Premier League table. They have 40 points from 18 matches and trail league leaders Liverpool by two points with a game in hand.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta lavishes praise on David Moyes

Arsenal vs. West Ham United will also mark a clash between two top tacticians. Arteta will go face-to-face against one of the most experienced coaches in English football and his former manager at Everton David Moyes.

Speaking to the media ahead of the game, Arteta had nothing but high praise for his counterpart. The Spaniard said (via The Gunners' website):

“To be in this league and manage for so long and be more successful than him is not easy. The teams that he’s done it at and how he’s done it, obviously, I know him and I love him a lot and I’m so grateful for everything that he did for me and the times that we had together but he’s an outstanding manager."

West Ham are currently seventh in the league table with 30 points from 18 matches. They come into the clash against Arsenal in high spirits following a 2-0 win against Manchester United in their last outing.