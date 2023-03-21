Arsenal keen on signing 22-year-old right-back who plays in Turkey: Reports

According to The Sun, Arsenal are contemplating making a move for Galatasaray right-back Sacha Boey, 22. The Frenchman has made 23 appearances across competitions for the Turkish club this season, providing two assists.

Boey has represented France at youth level during his career as well. He has previously played for Dijon and Stade Rennais, winning the French Cup in 2018-19 with the latter.

The Gunners are in pole position to win the Premier League this season. Mikel Arteta has made it an objective to strengthen his squad in the summer so that the north Londoners can realistically compete for the UEFA Champions League.

The Gunners are currently a bit thin on right-back options. Players like Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu are the only options. The former is a natural centre-back playing out of position, while the latter has struggled with injury issues. Hence, the north Londoners could look to sign Boey to enrich their pool.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta recently heaped praise on Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka bagged a brace as Arsenal managed to earn a commanding 4-1 win over Crystal Palace in their latest Premier League match. The youngster has made 38 appearances for the Gunners so far this season, scoring 13 goals and providing 10 assists.

His rich vein of form is one of the main reasons behind Mikel Arteta's team reigning at the top of the Premier League table.

Arteta spoke highly of the Englishman as he told the media after the clash against Crystal Palace (via Arsenal's official website):

"I think the team did really well and we obviously have individuals that excel to be at the level that we want, but he was really, really good today again, affecting the result with his contribution, especially in the opponent’s box, so I’m really happy."

Apart from Saka, Gabriel Martinelli is yet another youngster who has been in eye-catching form this season. The Brazilian has scored 13 goals and has provided three assists in 38 games in all competitions this campaign.

When quizzed about hoe how continually manages to get the best out of both Saka and Martinelli, Arteta said:

"Just by making sure that every single day they do the right things. They eat the right things, they live the right way and everything that they put into this brain is the right information and they don’t get confused because it’s about tomorrow, it’s about the next day and it’s about the next match.

"This is what we have to do and to be fair, they have the right environment, the right family and the right agent and it’s not a coincidence that they behave consistently in the way that they do because that’s why they can perform at the level that they do."

Arsenal will return to action on April 1 after the international break to take on Leeds United in a Premier League home clash.

