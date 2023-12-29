Arsenal ready to let star leave in January, 2 Serie A clubs interested in a potential deal for the player - Reports

According to Football Insider, Arsenal are ready to let Jakub Kiwior leave in January to make room for a new central defender signing.

As per Pete O'Rourke, AS Roma and AC Milan are interested in signing the Poland international, who joined the Gunners from Spezia in January 2023 for a reported £21 million.

Since his move to North London, Kiwior has made 21 appearances for the club, including 13 this season. The 23-year-old, however, has started only six games this season.

The 23-year-old has often played second-fiddle to the likes of Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba. Despite Jurrien Timber's season-ending ACL injury, Kiwior has found it hard to make room in the first XI.

Reports suggested that Arsenal could let Kiwior join AC Milan on loan in January, giving the youngster the chance to get some much-needed first-team game time. AS Roma have now emerged as another option for the defender.

With Takehiro Tomiyasu, Timber and Thomas Partey injured, the Gunners are expected to reinforce their defense in January. William Saliba's injury last season turned out to be a turning point in Mikel Arteta's team's failed Premier League title charge last season.

The North Londoners are keen on avoiding the same mistake. According to multiple reports in Portugal, Arteta's side are keeping tabs on highly-rated Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio.

Kiwior's sale could be crucial to ensure that the Gunners can afford a new defender. As per Fichajes, reigning Serie A champions Napoli are also courting the Polish footballer.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reflects on shock defeat to West Ham United

Arsenal squandered the chance to leapfrog Liverpool to the Premier League summit as they suffered a shock home defeat to West Ham United on December 28.

Mikel Arteta reflected on the 2-0 loss to their London rivals, saying important instances inside the penalty area decided the fate of the game. He said (via the Gunners' website):

"I'm very proud of our players with the performance that they put in again, but the difference was made in both boxes. We have two situations to defend, with the penalty three, and they weren’t good enough and then we generated a huge amount of situations, chances and shots."

He added:

"I think it is our record in terms of touches in the box in the Premier League, and we still haven’t scored a goal."

Arsenal are second with 40 points from 19 games and trail league leaders Liverpool by two points. Arteta's side play Fulham at Craven Cottage on New Year's Eve.