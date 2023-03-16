Liverpool join race to sign €40m rated Arsenal and Real Madrid target - Reports

Liverpool have reportedly joined Arsenal and Real Madrid in the pursuit of €40 million-rated La Liga midfielder Gabri Veiga.

The Spaniard currently plays for La Liga side Celta Vigo. Veiga has been in impressive form for the Spanish side this season. He has scored eight goals and has provided three assists in 28 games across competitions.

His rich vein of form has attracted interest from several European giants. Real Madrid are very keen on signing the attacking midfielder. The player, though, reportedly dreams of a move to Arsenal.

According to Defensa Central, Liverpool have now also joined the race for the midfielder. The Reds have suffered massively in midfield this season. Injury issues to players like Thiago, Naby Keita, and Arthur have hindered Jurgen Klopp's side's progress.

Meanwhile, the likes of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson have failed to perform consistently.

Liverpool are expected to raid the market in the summer for a midfielder and Veiga has joined their list of potential targets.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacted to the defeat against Real Madrid

Liverpool were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League in the Round of 16 by Real Madrid. After losing the first leg by a scoreline of 5-2, Klopp's side were defeated 1-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu in the second leg.

Speaking to the media after the match, the German manager shared an assessment of his team's performance. Klopp said (via the Reds' official website):

"We came here with the backpack we had with the three goals difference. You need a special performance and we didn't show a special performance tonight. It was, in moments, a good performance, but Real Madrid was, for the whole game, the team in control of the game."

He added:

"They had the better chances, Ali had to make two sensational saves to keep us in the game and that's the reason. Again, if you want to go through you need to be outstanding; if you want to win the game, you need to be really good. In the end, Madrid were the better team and that's why the right team went through to the next round."

Klopp's side will return to action after the international break on April 1 as they take on Manchester City in a Premier League away clash.

