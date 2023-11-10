Liverpool keen on signing Championship midfielder valued at £40 million in 2024 - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly showing an interest in Leeds United midfielder Archie Gray.

The Daily Mail reports that the Reds are considering a move for Gray in the 2024 summer transfer window. However, they will have to fork out around £40-50 million for the 17-year-old who has flourished for Daniel Farke's side this season.

Gray has made 16 appearances across competitions, earning plaudits for his versatility and working well in tight spaces. Leeds are reluctant to part with their rising star who has two years left on his contract.

Former Leeds striker Jermaine Beckford is a massive fan of Gray and he reckons he plays with real maturity. He reacted to his impressive debut for the Peacocks in a 2-2 draw with Cardiff in January (via LeedsLive):

"He played with such maturity, he was so confident on the ball. He didn't rush, he didn't panic at all. Everything about his game today was absolutely spot on, and if today is anything to go by, this kid has such a bright future ahead of him."

The England U19 international has also garnered interest from Crystal Palace and Everton. But, the lure of joining Liverpool and playing under Jurgen Klopp could be enticing for the teenager. The Reds boss has displayed fine work in overseeing the growth of young talent such as Harvey Elliott and Jarrell Quansah.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hints that Trent Alexander-Arnold may start in midfield against Brentford

Trent Alexander-Arnold could be used in midfield.

Liverpool are back in Premier League action on Sunday (November 12) when they face Brentford at Anfield. Klopp's men sit third in the league, with seven wins from 11 games.

However, the Reds will have some notable absentees from their clash against the Bees. Alexis Mac Allister misses out due to picking up his fifth yellow card of the season meaning he's suspended.

Meanwhile, Thiago, Stefan Bajcetic, and Curtis Jones are all sidelined and will definitely miss Sunday's game. Ryan Gravenberch is doubtful for the encounter with Brentford.

Thus, Klopp has suggested he may turn to vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold to play in a makeshift midfield position. He acknowledged that the English right-back is an option (via AnfieldWatch):

"Yeah, a possibility [to play in midfield], it depends on the situation, the opponent, on a lot of things. We know that he can play there. For us, if we just put him there then we lose one of the best right-backs in the world, so we should not forget that completely at least. Of course he is an option for that position."

Alexander-Arnold has predominantly played at right-back for Liverpool throughout his career. However, he has impressed in a midfield position for England recently, with one goal and one assist in two Euro 2024 qualifiers in June.