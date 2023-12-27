Tottenham Hotspur register shock interest in Liverpool star, Reds have no intention of selling – Reports

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in roping in Joe Gomez, but Liverpool are believed to be not keen to part ways with the player.

Gomez, who left Charlton Athletic to join the Anfield side for an initial £3.5 million in 2015, has been a key squad member of his club for a number of seasons. The 26-year-old defender has helped them lift seven trophies so far, playing in 197 games across all competitions.

Now, according to the Daily Mail, Tottenham Hotspur have earmarked Gomez as a January transfer target. They are keen to bolster their defensive ranks with Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven injured.

However, Liverpool are not ready to offload their versatile defender in the middle of the ongoing 2023-24 season. Moreover, the Reds are relying on the player as their only available first-team left-back option.

Gomez, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2027, could opt to leave his current club in search of more prominence. Should he join Spurs, he would provide competition to both Romero and Van de Ven.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are allegedly monitoring a host of centre-backs like Goncalo Inacio, Piero Hincapie, and Nino ahead of next January.

Diogo Jota shares thoughts on scoring goal on Liverpool return in recent win at Burnley

Diogo Jota, who had been out for a month with a muscle injury, scored a late goal in Liverpool's 2-0 away league win at Burnley this Tuesday.

Speaking to club media, the Portuguese offered his thoughts on his fine six-minute cameo at Vincent Kompany's club. The 27-year-old opined:

"It's a special feeling. It was a crazy 24 hours and I was not expecting to be in this squad list, to be honest. I was already at home when I found out I needed to travel back out again to train with the team, but from that moment on I just felt I needed to do this."

Suggesting that his goal was a Christmas gift to the fans, Jota added:

"I had some special people in the crowd today, my family, and they came over for Christmas. It was great to get the win, score and be back on the pitch and get these three points. I think it was the best Christmas gift for everyone here."

Jota, who bagged his 50th Liverpool goal at Burnley, is next likely to be in action in the Reds' contest against Newcastle United on January 1.

So far this campaign, Jota has scored nine goals in 18 overall outings.