Liverpool interested in signing £42 million-rated Bundesliga striker - Reports 

Liverpool are reportedly interested in snapping up Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

Marmoush, 25, has been in impressive form for Frankfurt this season, bagging 15 goals and six assists in 32 games across competitions. That includes 10 goals and six assists in 20 games in the Bundesliga, where Eintracht are sixth after 25 games.

He has also scored four times in seven games in the UEFA Europa Conference League, where Dino Topmoller's side lost to USG in the knockout playoffs. Despite being contracted with the Deutsche Bank Park till 2027, Marmoush has no dearth of interest in his services.

As per Liverpool Echo (via BILD), the Reds are in the fray for his services but face competition from fellow Premier League sides Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. Marmoush plays with Reds attacker Mohamed Salah for Egypt, for whom he has five goals and three assists in 29 games.

With Salah nearing the final 12 months of his stay at Anfield, and attacker Luis Diaz also attracting interest from elsewhere, Marmoush could be a decent option for Jurgen Klopp's side to mitigate a potential void in attack.

As per BILD, the Egyptian could be available this summer for £42 million, with the report suggesting that Marmoush has aspirations to play in the Premier League.

What's next for Liverpool?

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool are having a fabulous season - their last under manager Jurgen Klopp - and are in contention for an unprecedented treble.

The Reds are only behind Premier League leaders Arsenal on goal difference after 28 games and have reached the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals, where they face Serie A side Atalanta.

Before that, though, Klopp's side are in action in the FA Cup quarterfinal on Sunday (March 17) at the home of their arch-rivals Manchester United. Having won the EFL Cup earlier this season, the Reds are looking to win their second FA Cup in three years and eight overall.

Klopp's side trail United 10-4 in the FA Cup, including a 3-2 loss at Old Trafford in their last meeting in the competition in 2021. Since that defeat, though, they have gone 4-1 across competitions against the Red Devils, but their last visit to Old Trafford was a 2-1 Premier League defeat in August 2022.