Sao Paulo vs Palmeiras Prediction and Betting Tips | July 5, 2023

Sao Paulo welcome local rivals Palmeiras to the Morumbi in the first leg of the Copa do Brasil quarterfinals on Wednesday (July 5).

The hosts beat Sport Recife 5-3 on penalties in the Round of 16 tie after a 3-3 aggregate draw, while Palmeiras eased past Fortaleza with a 3-1 aggregate win.

Sao Paulo have won their last two matches, including a 1-0 win over Fluminense in the Brazilian Serie A on Saturday. Luciano scored the only goal of the match in the 87th minute.

Meanwhile, Palmeiras' poor run in the league continued on Sunday with a 2-2 draw against Athletico Paranaense. They went two goals ahead in the 57th minute but conceded twice in five minutes, which extended their winless run to three games.

Sao Paulo vs Palmeiras Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Sao Paulo-based rivals have met 339 times across competitions since their first clash in 1930. Both teams have won 114 times.

They will meet for the third time in 2023, with Palmeiras winning 2-0 at Sao Paulo in the league in June and keeping two clean sheets.

They met in the Copa do Brasil last season, where Sao Paulo won 4-3 win on penalties in the Round of 16.

Sao Paulo have kept clean sheets in three of their four games in the Copa do Brasil.

Palmeiras have just one clean sheet in four cup games but have outscored Sao Paulo 8-6.

Sao Paulo vs Palmeiras Prediction

Sao Paulo have an impressive home record this season, winning ten of their last 11 games.

They have lost once at home since March, which came against Palmeiras last month. Palmeiras, meanwhile, have recently seen a drop in form, losing twice in four games. They have struggled away, too, with one win in five games.

Two of the last three meetings between the two teams have ended in goalless draws. Sao Paulo will play their third game in a week while Palmeiras will play their third game in five games, so fatigue could be a factor. Considering the same, expect a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Sao Paulo 1-1 Palmeiras

Sao Paulo vs Palmeiras Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Luciano to score or assist any time - Yes

