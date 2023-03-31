Sydney FC vs Western United Prediction and Betting Tips | April 1, 2023 

Sydney FC and Western United will battle for three points in an Australian A League matchday 22 fixture on Saturday (April 1).

The hosts will look to rebound from their 4-0 defeat to Western Sydney Wanderers at the same venue a fortnight ago. Amor Layouni scored a brace and provided an assist for Western Sydney in the rout.

Western United, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat at Brisbane Roar. Jay O'Shea scored the winner with nine minutes to go after his side saw two goals disallowed by VAR.

The defeat left John Aloisi's men in eighth spot in the standings, having garnered 25 points from 21 games. Sydney, meanwhile, sit in sixth spot with 27 points to show for their efforts after 21 outings.

Sydney FC vs Western United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the tenth meeting between the two sides. Sydney have five wins, while Western have three.

Their most recent meeting in January 2023 saw Western claim a narrow 1-0 home win.

Five of Western's last six games have produced at least three goals.

Sydney have the worst home record in the league this term, havig garnered just 11 points from as many games. They also have the joint-worst defensive record at home, with 18 goals conceded.

Western have not kept a clean sheet in 12 road games.

Five of their last six meetings have produced less than three goals.

Sydney FC vs Western United Prediction

Both sides are in the hunt for playoff qualification, but the hosts hold the final spot in the top six. However, a win for Western will see them usurp Sydney in the standings.

Sydney have struggled in front of their fans and have the worst home record in the league this season. That could give Western the confidence to believe they can get a positive result from the game.

Although either side could nick a win, the spoils could be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Sydney 1-1 Western

Sydney FC vs Western United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Both halves to produce over 0.5 goals

