Tuchel the best coach in the world – PSG president Al-Khelaifi

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel

Paris Saint-Germain have the best coach in the world in Thomas Tuchel, according to club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

The Ligue 1 champions already have a five-point lead at the top of the table in Tuchel's first season in charge.

He will face his toughest test as coach when PSG visit last season's finalists Liverpool in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Tuchel has enjoyed limited success since his impressive spell with Mainz earned him the right to succeed Reds boss Jurgen Klopp at Borussia Dortmund, the DFB-Pokal his sole honour from his time at Signal Iduna Park.

But, after recently labelling Kylian Mbappe and Neymar as the two best players in the world, Al-Khelaifi lavished similar praise on the latest man charged with delivering European glory to PSG.

5 - Thomas Tuchel has became the first Paris' manager to win his first five games in Ligue 1 after his arrival. Qualität. #PSGASSE pic.twitter.com/8a3mNkiyjF — OptaJean (@OptaJean) 14 September 2018

"Paris has the players and the coach to do something there [at Anfield]," Al-Khelaifi told Telefoot. "We have the best coach in the world."

Giving his opinion on the enticing contest with Klopp's side, Mbappe said: "This match will be more watched than the others, but you have to go with confidence.

"We must respect this opponent who is a great team, but I think we can do something."