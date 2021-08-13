Catch the National Finals of the first-ever Free Fire City Open this weekend

The 4-month long tournament will culminate in the National Finals on 15 August at 6 PM IST, where the top 12 Free Fire teams from various cities will battle it out for a prize pool of ₹60 lakh

● Fans are invited to tune in to support their regions and get a chance to win skins, tokens, and many more exciting rewards

● Promising plenty of high-caliber competitive action, the finale will also witness celebrity guests like VasiyoCRJ7, Sooneeta, and Lokesh Gamer

● Free Fire has also released some entertaining new content for fans: a new official music video — Booyah For Your City, and a 2-episode series on YouTube – Aa Dekhe Zara!

India, 13 August 2021 – Garena is excited to announce the National Finals of the Free Fire City Open (FFCO), its first-ever Free Fire tournament in India that had survivors competing for a chance to represent their cities.

Kicking things into high gear, the first-of-its-kind tournament will see the top 12 Free Fire teams from across the country battling for glory on India’s Independence Day, 15 August 2021, at 6 PM IST to win big from a prize pool of ₹60 lakh.

Promising plenty of high-caliber competitive action, the finale will also witness celebrity guests like VasiyoCRJ7, Sooneeta, and Lokesh Gamer. Fans are invited to tune in and support their favorite teams and stand a chance to win skins, tokens, and many more exciting rewards.

The 12 teams competing in the Free Fire City Open finale consist of the 10 top teams from 8 states, which have been named after their major city — Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Lucknow, and Visakhapatnam — and two “wildcard” entries who hail from outside of these eight regions — Dehradun and Punjab.

Committed to the spirit of #IndiaKaBattleRoyale, the Free Fire City Open takes forward Garena’s efforts towards bringing people together through esports and fostering pride within the community as they represent their cities on a national platform.

Selected teams for the Free Fire City Open National Finals

The 12 teams competing at the Free Fire City Open National Finals

The Free Fire City Open saw a host of players from across the country signing up in-game through the Free Fire Cup (FFC) mode to participate in the tournament. Post the successful and competitive qualifiers and city finals, the top teams from each region have been selected and are ready to compete in the national finals.

The sides, along with their players, are included below:

Hyderabad Nawabs Kolkata Kings Chennai Conquerors Mumbai Strikers HN.BABLU KK.VIPER24 CC.NISLI MS.ANAND HN.JOHNCENA KK.SONTY CC.NIKHIL MS.SWASTIK HN.PETAT KK.MAIMUNGDA CC.TRIGGER MS.MARYX HN.G1NOTRAH KK.TANEJAOP CC.MUTHU MS.GOLDEN HN.NIVESH KK.AASIM22 CC.KANNAN MS.BARCABOI Lucknow Warriors Dehradun Wolves Lucknow Tigers Chennai Hunters LW.TYAGI DW.RAJA LT.ICONIC CH.DEADSHOT LW.MAFIA21 DW.VIPUL LT.KILLER CH.AJITH LW.RAHIL DW.ARSH LT.JONTY CH.SHIV LW.ATUL DW.KUNAL LT.PAHADI CH.PRASANA LW.KANISHK DW.PRIYANSH LT.RDP CH.SWASTHIK LW.CHILLU DW.SAURAV LT.PRATHVI

Ahmedabad Lions Delhi Titans Vizag Victors Punjab Panthers AL.VIVEK DT.ANSH VV.KALLU PP.PUNEET AL.SUMIT DT.NIKKU VV.PREM PP.CM AL.TALHA DT.RAHUL VV.VENKAT PP.SAHIL AL.MAXSTAR DT.RISHABH VV.TORNADO PP.CHAMBA

There’s something for everyone — exciting rewards for fans that tune in!

With the competition heating up, fans from across the country are invited to be a part of the action by tuning in and rallying behind their favorite teams as they battle for glory! To make this an exciting affair for everyone involved, Free Fire is hosting ‘Fastest Finger First,’ an opportunity for fans to win ‘Blue Flame Draco AK’ skins.

Additionally, fans will also get 20x ‘Green Balloon’ tokens for watching the stream and a ‘Shake it up’ emote if the number of viewers hits 200K concurrency.

The Fastest Fingers First event

Content galore! A new rap anthem and 2-episode series to celebrate the Free Fire City Open

In the run-up to the coveted grand finale for the Free Fire City Open, Free Fire has released an exclusive Booyah For Your City music video. The catchy rap anthem features famous musicians like Ikka, Brodha V, Cizzy, StreetViolater, and Kidshot rapping in 7 different languages to represent the FFCO cities.

Check out Free Fire’s Booyah For Your City music video

The music video can be viewed here — FFCO Music Video ft. IKKA, BrodhaV, Cizzy, StreetViolater, Kidshot | Song: Booyah For Your City!

That’s not all! Free Fire has also launched an exciting 2-episode series on YouTube — Aa Dekhe Zara! — which takes a look at what would happen if squads from different cities were roommates in the same hostel.

Both episodes can be viewed here:

Aa Dekhe Zara [Episode 01]

Aa Dekhe Zara [Episode 02]

Fans can catch the trailer of the National Finals here — FFCO National Finals Trailer | Free Fire City Open

Broadcast details

Catch all the high-octane action by tuning in to the live broadcasts on Free Fire Esports India channels: YouTube and Facebook, and on BOOYAH! The finals will be broadcasted in 4 languages — English, Hindi, Tamil, and Bengali.

Free Fire’s dedication towards its Indian community

The Free Fire community has continued to expand in India and worldwide, with the mobile battle royale game being crowned the most downloaded mobile game globally in 2020 and 20191.

Through the Free Fire City Open, Garena aims to continue its efforts towards delighting the Indian community with exciting, localized experiences. It also wants to support and develop incredible talent all across the nation by offering them a launchpad to display their skills.

