Top 5 most picked Dota 2 heroes of all time

These are the top five most picked heroes in Dota 2, and they're all incredible picks in their own right!

by Soham Das Top 5 / Top 10 25 Feb 2017, 13:51 IST

As far as MOBA games go, choosing which hero to play wins 50% of your game. Countering your opponent’s hero pick is as important as countering them on the battlefield. Every role in the game has to be fulfilled by a specific hero.

Some heroes are selected because of their immense versatility- few heroes are played to conquer the opponents later in the game after hardcore training or sometimes played in a completely opposite manner, helping and healing your carries when they are weak and vulnerable.

Amidst all the intense fights, some heroes are just picked because they are fun to play.

Here is the list of the top 5 all-time most chosen Dota 2 heroes.

#5 Juggernaut

Juggernaut can carry games by himself

Yurnero, the Juggernaut is one of the hardcore carries in the game. The Juggernaut is an agility based hero who is as swift as he is unpredictable. He is quite strong in the laning phase, his versatility comes from the first two skills, Bladefury and healing ward.

While with Bladefury, he can be aggressive and take down any off-laner who comes in his way, the healing ward helps him to survive tough lanes, so he can farm even through aggressive tri-lanes or go back to his jungle killing neutral creeps, stacking up his gold.

Juggernaut is a core carry because after gathering up some gold, his sword with his swiftness can be lethal. There is no running away from his ultimate move as Omnislash kills every hero who dares to show himself in front of the Juggernaut.

Juggernaut has a pick rate of 20.63%, a win rate of 50.58% and a KDA ratio of 2.46.