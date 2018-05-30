Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Giants WR Beckham 'pretty close' to being fully cleared

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is close to being cleared to return.

News 30 May 2018, 08:56 IST
Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. missed organised team activities on Tuesday, but New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur was not concerned.

While speaking to the media at the team's OTAs, the Giants coach said the wide receiver's absence was expected and clarified that he is "pretty close" to being fully medically cleared to participate.

Beckham suffered a broken ankle in October and is still recovering from the injury that kept him sidelined most of last season. Nonetheless, he has been in attendance for voluntary offseason workouts.

On the other hand, Beckham is entering the final year of his rookie deal and has been linked to a number of trade rumours in recent months. Although the Giants are taking their time reaching an agreement on a new contract, Shurmur is confident the deal will get done eventually.

"Contracts will get done when they get done. We are not worried about that," Shurmur told reporters (via NFL.com).

"My experience with Odell has been that he wants to play football and he has been looking forward to getting out here. He isn't quite finished with his rehab yet, so he can't do everything totally. With regard to the rest of your question, we will cross that bridge when we get there."

The Giants will continue OTAs next week before holding mandatory minicamp June 12-14.

It remains unclear if Beckham will be there, though Shurmur appears optimistic.

NFL
Fetching more content...