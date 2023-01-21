Udon noodles are one of the most popular Japanese dishes. In fact, they're a staple in many Japanese homes and restaurants. The unique texture and rich flavor of udon noodles make them a great addition to soups or stir-fries as well.

But what exactly are udon noodles? Are they healthy? And why do they taste so good? Read on to find out more about this traditional Japanese noodle and its health benefits:

What Are Udon Noodles?

Udon noodles are a traditional Japanese noodle made from wheat flour. They're thick, chewy, and served hot or cold (though most people prefer them warm). They can be used in stir-fries, salads, soups—really anything you'd use regular pasta with.

Udon Noodles Nutrition

Plain udon noodles are made with just wheat flour, water, and salt. While they aren't the worst offenders on your diet plan, they aren't the healthiest either.

They don't have high levels of nutrients like calcium, vitamin C, or vitamin A. Plus, many instant noodle brands use higher amounts of fat, sodium, and oils to flavor their noodles.

they are made up of simple carbs. (Image via Unsplash / Clem Onojeghuo)

Udon noodles are mainly made up of carbs and one cup contains

274 calories,

10 grams of protein

53 grams of carbohydrates

and 213 milligrams of sodium.

Health Benefits of Udon Noodles

1) Low in carbs

Whole-wheat udon noodles are a healthy choice because they're high in fiber and digest more slowly than simple carbs like sugary breakfast cereals. People watching their waistlines or blood sugar want to reach for whole grains, not refined ones.

2) It is easy to digest

Udon noodles are famous because they're easy to digest. They have only three ingredients and no added fat, so it makes sense that your body would process them quickly.

Japanese scientists say the kneading of udon noodles develops wheat protein that mixes with starch molecules, making them easier for enzymes in your body to break down.

Can be easily digested. (Image via Unsplash / Yosuke Ota)

3) May prevent colon cancer

Udon noodles vary in their fiber content; the numbers depend on the product. Udon made from whole wheat contains a high level of fiber per two ounces uncooked, which is 20 percent of your daily requirement.

Rich in vitamin B and other nutrients. (Image via Unsplash / Toa Heftiba)

4) Rich in vitamin B

The whole grain udon noodles provide 4 percent of the daily requirements for riboflavin and folate. The 20 percent thiamine content and 15 percent niacin content are impressive. Vitamin B help convert carbs into fuel, so having vitamins is ideal for producing energy.

How to use

You can purchase dried or fresh udon noodles, which are thicker and chewier than dried.

You should buy whole wheat udon noodles that have more fiber and health benefits. The salt used in the noodles is sea salt. You can use udon noodles in soups, stir-fries and cold side dishes.

These japanese noodles are best served in hot broth. (Image via Unsplash / Laura Limsenkhe)

If you’re looking for a way to change up your noodle routine, or trying to incorporate more gluten-free options into your life, Udon noodles can be a great choice. Throw these yummy noodles into soups or use them in stews and you’ll feel full longer and manage stress better as a result. These noodles are also perfect if you’re looking to lose weight or prevent chronic disease.

