Bo Horvat, 27, captain of the Vancouver Canucks, was traded to the New York Islanders for Andrew Beauvillier, Aatu Raty and a conditional first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Hockey fans relived Horvat's best moments as a Canuck on Twitter.

#Canucks #Islanders "I thought I was going to be a Canuck... I thought I was going to be a Canuck for life." - Bo Horvat "I thought I was going to be a Canuck... I thought I was going to be a Canuck for life." - Bo Horvat #Canucks #Islanders https://t.co/8xY481tHu5

Wyatt Arndt @TheStanchion Bo Horvat was a stand up human being, did everything the franchise asked of him, and tried his best to survive two Jims. He deserves a shot at a playoff run, whether it's in New York, or elsewhere. Canucks fans will continue to applaud him from afar. Bo Horvat was a stand up human being, did everything the franchise asked of him, and tried his best to survive two Jims. He deserves a shot at a playoff run, whether it's in New York, or elsewhere. Canucks fans will continue to applaud him from afar.

Brad Jones @Jonesy005 #NHL #CanucksTalk This hurts almost as much when the Canucks traded the Sedin Twins…. Another tough day, will miss you forever @BoHorvat This hurts almost as much when the Canucks traded the Sedin Twins…. Another tough day, will miss you forever @BoHorvat #NHL #CanucksTalk

Harry @kaapotraphouse Not the first time a Canucks Captain got traded to the Islanders #bohorvat Not the first time a Canucks Captain got traded to the Islanders #bohorvat https://t.co/N1C4dmXiEb

Chris Botta @ChrisBottaNHL Lamoriello and scouts had Horvat as their clear-cut No. 1 trade target. Bo checks all boxes: scoring, PP, faceoffs, effort, leadership. They knew the price and gladly paid it.



I’m aware of the downside, but it’s the right move. If it doesn’t work out, they’ll live. Good trade. Lamoriello and scouts had Horvat as their clear-cut No. 1 trade target. Bo checks all boxes: scoring, PP, faceoffs, effort, leadership. They knew the price and gladly paid it. I’m aware of the downside, but it’s the right move. If it doesn’t work out, they’ll live. Good trade.

hockey is business, players come and go. Bo Horvat was meant to be in a #Canucks jersey his entire career. Class, did anything and everything this organization asked. I’m ashamed as a Canucks fan he never got to experience what playoff hockey was like. hockey is business, players come and go. Bo Horvat was meant to be in a #Canucks jersey his entire career. Class, did anything and everything this organization asked. I’m ashamed as a Canucks fan he never got to experience what playoff hockey was like. https://t.co/bwPOZnwGcK

This trade is fine, considering the circumstances. Players are a bit low upside, but I very much like that the club has taken a fade position on the Islanders. #Canucks mistake was committing to a long line of expensive players rather than Bo Horvat.This trade is fine, considering the circumstances. Players are a bit low upside, but I very much like that the club has taken a fade position on the Islanders. #Canucks mistake was committing to a long line of expensive players rather than Bo Horvat.This trade is fine, considering the circumstances. Players are a bit low upside, but I very much like that the club has taken a fade position on the Islanders.

Brendan Batchelor @BatchHockey Will miss Bo Horvat in the #Canucks dressing room. Always willing to speak to the media in both good moments and bad. I’ve been really happy to see him take his game to another level this year. A genuine, good guy who acquitted himself admirably as a captain in a Canadian market. Will miss Bo Horvat in the #Canucks dressing room. Always willing to speak to the media in both good moments and bad. I’ve been really happy to see him take his game to another level this year. A genuine, good guy who acquitted himself admirably as a captain in a Canadian market.

dom 🕰️ @domluszczyszyn imagine you’re bo horvat, excited about maybe getting traded to a contender and playing meaningful hockey — and you get sent to the islanders imagine you’re bo horvat, excited about maybe getting traded to a contender and playing meaningful hockey — and you get sent to the islanders

He'll be closer to his family in Ontario but the legacy he leaves behind in Vancouver is intact. @BatchHockey Such a level headed guy. We watched him grow up from our 9th overall draft pick at age 18 to our team captain with a young family of his own. We are going to miss him.He'll be closer to his family in Ontario but the legacy he leaves behind in Vancouver is intact. #ThankYouBo @BatchHockey Such a level headed guy. We watched him grow up from our 9th overall draft pick at age 18 to our team captain with a young family of his own. We are going to miss him.😢He'll be closer to his family in Ontario but the legacy he leaves behind in Vancouver is intact.#ThankYouBo https://t.co/wfSdvejcdM

Bo Horvat for Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Raty and draft pick

Anthony Beauvillier #18 of the New York Islanders shoots the puck against the Arizona Coyotes (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The New York Islanders traded away 25 year-old right winger, Anthony Beauvillier, 20-year old Aatu Raty and a conditional first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Beauvillier scored 9 goals and 11 assists for the Islanders this season, while youngster Raty has had good offensive performances.

In exchange, the Islanders received nine-year veteran Bo Horvat, who was one of the top names at the trade deadline and was a part of many trade rumors as he neared an end to his contract.

This season, he scored a career-high 31 goals, along with 19 assists in 49 games for the Vancouver Canucks. His 31 goals have landed him eighth on the league's goals scoring list and will be participating in the 2023 NHL All-Star Game for the Pacific Division.

Bo Horvat wants to be in the race for silverware and his ambitions match the Islanders'. It will be interesting to see the veteran's impact on the team's hopeful run into the post-regular-season.

