Bo Horvat, 27, captain of the Vancouver Canucks, was traded to the New York Islanders for Andrew Beauvillier, Aatu Raty and a conditional first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.
Hockey fans relived Horvat's best moments as a Canuck on Twitter.
"Bo Horvat was a stand up human being, did everything the franchise asked of him, and tried his best to survive two Jims. He deserves a shot at a playoff run, whether it's in New York, or elsewhere. Canucks fans will continue to applaud him from afar." [email protected]
"Lamoriello and scouts had Horvat as their clear-cut No. 1 trade target. Bo checks all boxes: scoring, PP, faceoffs, effort, leadership. They knew the price and gladly paid it.I’m aware of the downside, but it’s the right move. If it doesn’t work out, they’ll live. Good trade." - @ChrisBottaNHL
"Hockey is business, players come and go. Bo Horvat was meant to be in a #Canucks jersey his entire career. Class, did anything and everything this organization asked. I’m ashamed as a Canucks fan he never got to experience what playoff hockey was like." [email protected]_
"Such a level headed guy. We watched him grow up from our 9th overall draft pick at age 18 to our team captain with a young family of his own. We are going to miss him. He'll be closer to his family in Ontario but the legacy he leaves behind in Vancouver is intact.#ThankYouBo" [email protected]
Bo Horvat for Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Raty and draft pick
The New York Islanders traded away 25 year-old right winger, Anthony Beauvillier, 20-year old Aatu Raty and a conditional first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Beauvillier scored 9 goals and 11 assists for the Islanders this season, while youngster Raty has had good offensive performances.
In exchange, the Islanders received nine-year veteran Bo Horvat, who was one of the top names at the trade deadline and was a part of many trade rumors as he neared an end to his contract.
This season, he scored a career-high 31 goals, along with 19 assists in 49 games for the Vancouver Canucks. His 31 goals have landed him eighth on the league's goals scoring list and will be participating in the 2023 NHL All-Star Game for the Pacific Division.
Bo Horvat wants to be in the race for silverware and his ambitions match the Islanders'. It will be interesting to see the veteran's impact on the team's hopeful run into the post-regular-season.