Brock Lesnar will be shortly making his UFC return

What's the story?

According to an update from The United States Anti-Doping Agency's official website, former UFC Heavyweight Champion Brock Lesnar has been apparently drug tested a total of three times, prior to his upcoming comeback into the UFC Octagon.

In case you didn't know...

Having made his UFC debut in 2008 at UFC 81 current WWE Universal Champion Lesnar has certainly cemented his place as one of the greatest heavyweight fighters' of all time.

Lesnar, who initially won the UFC Heavyweight Title at UFC 100 against his biggest Octagon rival Frank Mir, made his UFC comeback in 2015, following his initial retirement in 2011. In his first fight back in the Octagon, Lesnar was victorious over 'Super Samoan' Mark Hunt, before once again retiring from the Octagon in 2017.

However, at the recently concluded UFC 226 pay-per-view, Lesnar once again made his UFC return when he stormed the cage and challenged new UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier to a title fight in the near future.

The heart of the matter

As per USADA's official website, WWE superstar Brock Lesnar has already been drug tested for a total of three times ever since it was officially announced that the WWE superstar would be making his return to the UFC.

Lesnar, who is apparently set to challenge DC for the UFC Heavyweight Title in the near future, has been seemingly tested three times within the last one month, as per the latest update on USADA's official website (Last updated on the 1st of August).

What's next?

Lesnar is currently scheduled to defend the WWE Universal Championship against Roman Reigns at the upcoming WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view, however, expect Lesnar to make his Octagon return at some point in late 2018/early 2019.

If Lesnar does make his return to the Octagon, then expect his first fight to be a head-to-head collision against Daniel Cormier for the UFC Heavyweight Title.

