Flores addresses report multiple Dolphins players requested trades after blowout loss

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 10 // 10 Sep 2019, 07:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Brian Flores

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is unaware of reports claiming multiple players have requested trades following the team's rout against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Dolphins endured a forgettable start to their NFL season, crushed 59-10 by the Ravens on Sunday.

After the demolition, reports quickly emerged that some players had contacted their agents with the hopes of being traded following the blowout loss.

First-year Dolphins coach Flores was asked about the reports on Monday and he said: "I can't really speak to the accuracy of that one. We haven't received any information like that.

"I think for us, we just need to focus on what's going on inside of our building, and not worry about anything that's going on outside. I think we have to get better from a fundamental standpoint, from a communication standpoint — really overall.

"That's the goal right now. Everything else that’s going on outside, we just need to focus on what's going on in our building."

Coach Flores joined Kim Bokamper to discuss @IAmXavienHoward's pass breakup during week one.



For the full interview tune into @CBSMiami on Sunday at 11:00am. pic.twitter.com/Ipcood7TDK — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 10, 2019

The report came only hours after Miami were non-competitive at home against the Ravens – who took control early, scored touchdowns on their first four drives and cruised to an easy win at Hard Rock Stadium.

In the wake of the loss, Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick said the team were "embarrassed" by Baltimore.

Advertisement

"It's never good to be embarrassed like that, especially at this level," Fitzpatrick said at a press conference. "What we had talked about: Nobody is going to feel sorry for you and your situation. That's what happens.

"You go out there and if you don't execute, you're going to get beat bad like that. Obviously we need to play better, which is an understatement."

The Dolphins seem to be in rebuilding mode and have parted ways in the last few weeks with multiple veterans, including trading offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Houston Texans, a move which reportedly upset the locker room.

Miami will host defending champions the New England Patriots in Week 2.