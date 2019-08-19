Former Bears and Bengals running back Benson dies

Cedric Benson

Former Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals and Green Bay Packers running back Cedric Benson has died at the age of 36.

The fourth overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft was killed in a traffic accident in Austin, Texas.

Benson was a four-year starter at the University of Texas before becoming the fourth overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft.

He spent the first three years of his career with the Bears, featuring in the Super Bowl XLI loss to the Indianapolis Colts, and had four seasons as a Bengal before finishing his career with the Packers in 2012.

"Our condolences to the friends and family of former Bears running back Cedric Benson, our fourth overall draft pick in 2005 and member of the 2006 NFC Champions team," the Bears said in a statement.

Bengals president Mike Brown added: "Cedric was a fine football player for us. He played a principal role for several years here, including a couple of playoff runs. He was from Texas, and he showed his Texas toughness in leading us to a Division Championship in just his second season with us.

"His three consecutive 1000-yard seasons displayed the talent he possessed. Our organisation is deeply saddened by his sudden and tragic passing. The Bengals extend our deepest condolences to Cedric’s family."