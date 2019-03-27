Former Packers star Nelson retires

Former Green Bay Packers and Oakland Raiders receiver Jordy Nelson

Former Green Bay Packers and Oakland Raiders wide receiver Jordy Nelson has retired from the NFL.

Picked by the Packers in the second round of the 2008 draft, Nelson spent 10 years in Green Bay, winning a Super Bowl with them in 2011.

However, injuries derailed his career in recent seasons. He missed the majority of the 2015 campaign after he tore his ACL in Week 2 and was released after a 2017 season in which he struggled to produce.

He signed a two-year contract with the Raiders in 2018 but was released in March after Oakland brought in Antonio Brown and Tyrell Williams.

Nelson retires with a Pro Bowl under his belt and with the 2016 NFL Comeback Player of the Year award.

He finishes his career with 8,587 career receiving yards and 72 touchdowns on 613 receptions.

"We want to congratulate Jordy on an incredible career that included achievements that will result in his eventual induction in the Packers Hall of Fame," said Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst.

"He is one of the greatest receivers in franchise history and played a vital role in the team's success with not only his play on the field but also for what he provided as a great team-mate and leader.

"We wish the best to Jordy, his wife, Emily, and the rest of their family."