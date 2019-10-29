Joe Flacco to miss Denver Broncos' clash with Cleveland Browns due to neck injury

Joe Flacco will not feature for the Denver Broncos in their Week 9 encounter with the Cleveland Browns due to a neck injury, with Brandon Allen set to start.

Broncos quarterback Flacco reportedly suffered from a herniated disk and, in the 15-13 defeat to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, the 34-year-old was treated by trainers on the sideline late on.

Coach Vic Fangio confirmed on Monday that Flacco will miss out against the Browns, with Allen – a third-year pro out of Arkansas – to come in for what will be his NFL regular-season debut.

The Broncos will decide later this week whether practice-squad quarterback Brett Rypien will receive a promotion to the active roster, or if they will instead activate rookie first-round pick Drew Lock off the injured reserve to act as back-up.

According to NFL Media, Flacco could miss "significant time" because of the neck injury.

Asked if Flacco could land on injured reserve, Fangio said: "Not today. But possibly."

Flacco's setback may well fuel the doubts over his status with the Broncos, however, with the quarterback having openly questioned the team's play calling in the closing minutes of their defeat to the Indianapolis Colts, which left Denver 2-6.

"I just look at it like, we are now a 2-6 football team and we're afraid to go for it in a two-minute drill," Flacco told reporters on Sunday.

"Who cares if you give the ball back to the guys with a minute and 40 seconds left. They obviously got the field goal anyway. Once again, we're a 2-6 football team and it just feels like we're kind of afraid to lose a game."

In a bumpy first season with the Broncos, Flacco has completed 171 of 262 passes for 1,822 yards and six touchdowns with five interceptions.

The Broncos' offense under first-year head coach Fangio, previously a defensive coordinator, ranks 26th in the NFL in yards per game and 27th in scoring.