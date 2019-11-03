Josh Gordon was wanted by nine teams after Patriots release – agent

The Seattle Seahawks were not the only team interested in Josh Gordon, according to his agent.

Gordon joined the Seahawks via waivers after he was released from the New England Patriots off injured reserve following a short stint with the NFL Super Bowl champions.

The wide receiver's agent David Canter told ProFootballTalk that nine different teams showed interest in working out Gordon, though he would not reveal any of their names.

Gordon caught 20 passes for 287 yards and one touchdown in six games before leaving the Patriots.

The 2012 second-round supplemental draft pick out of Baylor was placed on the IR with a knee injury on October 23.

It was reported the injury was minor and Gordon hoped to be released by the organisation so he could join another team.

New England recently acquired wide receiver Mohamed Sanu from the Atlanta Falcons last month, so it was becoming obvious Gordon's time could come to an end pretty soon.

Gordon's departure marks the third wideout to leave New England this season after the team traded Demaryius Thomas to the New York Jets in August and cut Antonio Brown in September in wake of sexual misconduct allegations.

Gordon now joins Tyler Lockett and rookie DK Metcalf as top targets for quarterback Russell Wilson in Seattle.

However, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Gordon will not have a role in Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as he gets adjusted to his new team.

"He's done a lot of good stuff, made a lot of good plays and all that, so we'll find out more next week," Carroll said. "He won't have anything to do with this game."