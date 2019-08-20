Mayfield's 'mind blown' by Giants drafting Daniel Jones

Browns QB Baker Mayfield

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield says the New York Giants' selection of Daniel Jones with the sixth overall pick of the NFL Draft "blows [his] mind".

Mayfield, the starting quarterback at the Browns, suggested the Giants were "overthinking" when they selected Jones, who was projected much lower.

The Cleveland star was similarly a slightly surprising selection last year with the first pick, but he hinted at a clear difference between himself and Jones.

Mayfield came into the NFL with a winning reputation after Oklahoma went 34-6 in his three years as a starter, while Jones was 17-19 as a starter at Duke.

"I cannot believe the Giants took Daniel Jones," he told GQ. "[It] blows my mind.

"Some people overthink it. That's where people go wrong. They forget you've got to win.

"Pass & Run" - Watch Daniel Jones' top highlights from Duke before he hits the field tomorrow for the start of rookie minicamp. pic.twitter.com/2UqpfYZs2t — New York Giants (@Giants) May 2, 2019

"Either you have a history of winning and being that guy for your team or you don't."

This is Mayfield's second run-in with the Giants this off-season.

Last month, Mayfield said of new Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr, formerly of the Giants: "He's here to play in front of fans who actually care, who will actually show up to every game and pack the stadium and love him for who he is."