Advertisement

Mayfield's 'mind blown' by Giants drafting Daniel Jones

Omnisport
NEWS
News
4   //    20 Aug 2019, 22:12 IST
baker-mayfield-082019-us-news-getty-ftr
Browns QB Baker Mayfield

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield says the New York Giants' selection of Daniel Jones with the sixth overall pick of the NFL Draft "blows [his] mind".

Mayfield, the starting quarterback at the Browns, suggested the Giants were "overthinking" when they selected Jones, who was projected much lower.

The Cleveland star was similarly a slightly surprising selection last year with the first pick, but he hinted at a clear difference between himself and Jones.

Mayfield came into the NFL with a winning reputation after Oklahoma went 34-6 in his three years as a starter, while Jones was 17-19 as a starter at Duke.

"I cannot believe the Giants took Daniel Jones," he told GQ. "[It] blows my mind.

"Some people overthink it. That's where people go wrong. They forget you've got to win.

"Either you have a history of winning and being that guy for your team or you don't."

This is Mayfield's second run-in with the Giants this off-season.

Last month, Mayfield said of new Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr, formerly of the Giants: "He's here to play in front of fans who actually care, who will actually show up to every game and pack the stadium and love him for who he is."

