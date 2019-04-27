×
Metcalf drafted by Seahawks at number 64 after fall from first round

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    27 Apr 2019, 07:34 IST
Metcalf-Cropped
D.K. Metcalf catches a touchdown for Ole Miss

The unexpected wait continued for D.K. Metcalf in the second round of the NFL Draft on Friday before he was picked by the Seattle Seahawks.

The explosive wide receiver, who surprisingly went unpicked in the first round, waited as pick after pick dropped off the board in the second.

Finally, with the final pick of the second round – number 64 overall – the Seahawks selected Metcalf. Seattle acquired the pick via a trade with the New England Patriots.

In Metcalf, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson gets a big target who ran a 4.33 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. Metcalf's other combine numbers supposedly boosted his draft stock so much, he was projected as a mid-first round pick by some.

Yet the former Ole Miss star, whose father, Terrence, played in the NFL, went unselected in the first round, and almost slipped to the third.

Metcalf was the ninth wide receiver picked overall. Oklahoma's Marquise Brown was the first off the board, going at number 25 to the Baltimore Ravens. Arizona State's N'Keal Harry went to the Patriots with the 32nd and final pick of the first round.

The San Francisco 49ers selected Deebo Samuel with the fourth pick of the second round, and Metcalf's Ole Miss team-mate, A.J. Brown, went number 51 overall to the Tennessee Titans.

Mecole Hardman of Georgia went with the number 56 overall pick to the Kansas City Chiefs, who traded up with the Los Angeles Rams for the selection.

The Philadelphia Eagles selected Stanford's JJ Arcega-Whiteside with the number 57 overall pick, Parris Campbell went with the 59th pick to the Indianapolis Colts, and Andy Isabella of UMass went at number 62 to the Arizona Cardinals.

Metcalf caught 26 passes for 569 yards (21.9 yards per catch) and five touchdowns as a redshirt sophomore before going out with a season-ending neck injury. While there was concern about his durability, and that he needs to work on his route running, Metcalf is the ultimate big-play threat, with five plays of 50-plus yards and nine plays of 30 or more yards in his time at Ole Miss.

